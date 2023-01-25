Certain drugs can impact how your body breaks down and absorbs this very important nutrient. There’s no question that vitamin D does your body good. It helps build and maintain healthy bones and muscles. It also helps support immune function and reduces inflammation in the body, research shows. But even if you get plenty of vitamin D from foods, such as salmon and fortified milk, and sun exposure, you may still have too-low levels. One major culprit? The medications you take.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO