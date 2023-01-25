Read full article on original website
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
Cubs Prospect Crow-Armstrong Continues to Turn Heads in New Rankings
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is ranked among the best when it comes to outfield play.
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF
Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The student and the teacher? Former Cub Contreras ready for dual role with Cardinals
“It’s one thing facing them and one thing catching them — which is totally different. That’s why I want to be in spring training,” the Cardinals catcher said.
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic this March will report on Feb. 13. The...
Cubs Interested in Remaining Lefty Relievers
The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their roster this year, so much so that they are, in most eyes, the most improved team in baseball. Even after the singing of marquee free agents, the Cubs are still interested in rounding out their roster by making another addition to the bullpen. According...
Offishial news, 1/26/23: Full Marlins spring squad announced; Joey Wendle updates
The Marlins officially announced their 2023 spring training non-roster invitees. The group of 27 is a fairly even split between new faces and prospects who played for Marlins minor league affiliates last season. The players with MLB regular season experience are Austin Allen, Alex De Goti, Chi Chi González, Garrett Hampson, Geoff Hartlieb, Bryan Hoeing, Charles Leblanc, Brian Miller and Devin Smeltzer.
Jason Benetti, Steve Stone Will Return to White Sox in 2023
The White Sox will keep their TV broadcast team intact for the upcoming season and beyond.
