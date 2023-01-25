ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

5 hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on NW Side: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kQxfi1z00 Five people were taken to the hospital due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Northwest Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said a man went to work with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and, when his boss took him home, other members of the man's family were found unresponsive.

"Another hour and we may have had multiple deaths," CFD said.

RELATED: CFD: 4 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning in North Lawndale; cause under investigation

The incident took place in the 1600-block of North Keystone Avenue, near North Pulaski Road.

Two of the individuals taken to the hospital are in fair condition, and three are in good condition.

CFD urged Chicago residents to get carbon monoxide detectors, and praised the man's employer for helping him and his family.

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
