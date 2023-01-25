Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Progressive, State Farm raising rates for Kia and Hyundai owners
Two insurance companies may be changing their rates for Hyundai and Kia cars. Progressive and State Farm are reportedly refusing to issue new policies for those vehicles in the St. Louis area and raising the rates for people who already have them.
Truth About Cars
Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models
You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million Models for Safety Flaw
The current Ford recall involving backup cameras expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.
There’s 1 Recent Toyota 4Runner Model Year to Avoid
Find out why there's a certain Toyota 4Runner model year that's worth avoiding if you're buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Toyota 4Runner Model Year to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Bus Bros. have early disappointment at Rolex 24 at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Bus Bros. of IndyCar were quickly knocked out of contention in their debut Rolex 24 at Daytona because of a very early issue with their Tower Motorsports entry. John Farano, owner of the car, hired IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, as...
Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free
Everyone has gotten the Check Engine light. But did you know that you don't have to pay to find out what it means. You can do it for free. The post Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs
It will be a sad day when the sound of a V-8 or V-12 screaming is no longer associated with a modern Ferrari. However, with some governments pushing to ban internal-combustion engines, automakers, including exotic brands like Ferrari, are making plans to switch their lineups to electric vehicles. EVs have...
3 Most Common Toyota 4Runner Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
The most common Toyota 4Runner problems are the automatic transmission not shifting correctly at high mileage and also check engine lights. The post 3 Most Common Toyota 4Runner Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas
A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
Honda Accord Oil Change: How Often and How Do You Reset the Oil Light?
The Honda Accord is fairly straightforward when it comes to oil changes, oil types, and the oil life reset process. The post Honda Accord Oil Change: How Often and How Do You Reset the Oil Light? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Best stationary bikes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stationary bikes are a great way to get your cardio workout in because they help you stay engaged and motivated during your fitness routine. Indoor exercise bikes are also a great way for cycling enthusiasts to stay in shape and fit a ride into their schedule, even when the weather isn’t cooperating.
CNBC
Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit
Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Pickup trucks have ballooned over the years
What we use our pickups for is changing radically — even as trucks remain bound up in Texas' self-image of rugged independence. The big picture: Perhaps no vehicle is more associated with Texas than the Ford F-150, consistently our state's top-selling pickup. Zoom in: In Houston, trucks and SUVs...
Consumer Reports.org
Popular Midsized SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead
You might wonder why a friend or neighbor bought a certain SUV, or see a popular midsized SUV around town and wonder whether it’s really the best in that category. But the popularity could be the result of factors—such as advertising, financing incentives, or even social media—that have little to do with quality, usability, fuel-efficiency, or family-friendliness.
Luxury Cars Recalled for Faulty Brakes - Here’s Who’s Affected
Carmaker says it will release an over-the-air software update to address a problem with the vehicles' braking systems.
