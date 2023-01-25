ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars

Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models

You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
ktalnews.com

Bus Bros. have early disappointment at Rolex 24 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Bus Bros. of IndyCar were quickly knocked out of contention in their debut Rolex 24 at Daytona because of a very early issue with their Tower Motorsports entry. John Farano, owner of the car, hired IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, as...
ktalnews.com

Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs

It will be a sad day when the sound of a V-8 or V-12 screaming is no longer associated with a modern Ferrari. However, with some governments pushing to ban internal-combustion engines, automakers, including exotic brands like Ferrari, are making plans to switch their lineups to electric vehicles. EVs have...
Truth About Cars

Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas

A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
ktalnews.com

Best stationary bikes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stationary bikes are a great way to get your cardio workout in because they help you stay engaged and motivated during your fitness routine. Indoor exercise bikes are also a great way for cycling enthusiasts to stay in shape and fit a ride into their schedule, even when the weather isn’t cooperating.
CNBC

Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit

Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Axios

Pickup trucks have ballooned over the years

What we use our pickups for is changing radically — even as trucks remain bound up in Texas' self-image of rugged independence. The big picture: Perhaps no vehicle is more associated with Texas than the Ford F-150, consistently our state's top-selling pickup. Zoom in: In Houston, trucks and SUVs...
Consumer Reports.org

Popular Midsized SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead

You might wonder why a friend or neighbor bought a certain SUV, or see a popular midsized SUV around town and wonder whether it’s really the best in that category. But the popularity could be the result of factors—such as advertising, financing incentives, or even social media—that have little to do with quality, usability, fuel-efficiency, or family-friendliness.

