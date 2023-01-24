Read full article on original website
tigertv.tv
Tigers on Top: LSU Baseball ranked No. 1 in preseason poll
LSU Baseball is gearing up to start their highly-anticipated season. Head Coach Jay Johnson met with the media on Friday to highlight the progress they’ve made in the offseason. Johnson started by praising the new hires, including strength coach Derek Groomer and pitching coach Wes Johnson. LSU outfielder Dylan...
"I'm ready for it to come," Adam Miller on breaking the Tiger's loosing streak.
LSU guard Adam Miller spoke to the media on Saturday following the Tigers' eighth straight loss. Despite adding another game to their eight-game losing streak, Miller had a turn-around and finished with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist. Even with Miller's first 20-point-game in two months, he recognized the...
Kaivon Washington turns himself into Walker Police for 2020 rape investigation
Kaivon Washington, 18, one of the accused in the investigation of Madison Brooks's death, turned himself into Walker Police Friday afternoon in connection to a rape investigation from 2020 involving a 12-year-old girl. Washington is being charged with first degree rape. The victim recently started posting about the alleged assault...
