OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy
Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be first to debut with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for the S23 series can't be far away now, as you can tell from the upcoming flagship smartphones' sheer leak-load these days. Their latest tips purport to reveal yet more official branded cases that might be unveiled alongside their apparently compatible devices. They may hint at...
notebookcheck.net
V10 4G smartwatch with hidden 2 MP camera and 5G SIM support listed on AliExpress
The V10 4G smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. The company claims the gadget has a hidden 2 MP telescopic camera with a 120° wide rotation angle, which retracts behind the rotary dial. Plus, support for a 4G or 5G SIM enables you to make calls and access the internet without a connection to a smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
South Korean Galaxy S24 variants will supposedly feature a ten-core Exynos 2400 SoC
Despite a few scattered reports suggesting otherwise, it is abundantly clear the Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The rumoured Exynos 2300 that would have powered a flagship is now relegated to mid-range devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S8 FE and Galaxy S22 FE. However, the Qualcomm-only era for the Galaxy S series could be short-lived.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro in review: Does the top of the line scooter deliver what it promises?
Xiaomi lists four different e-scooter models in its store (excluding any special editions): The Mi Electric Scooter 1S with up to 30 km (~19 mi) range, 20 km/h (~12 mph) top speed, 12.5 kg (~28 lb) weight and a price of around 470 Euros (~$512), the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 with up to 45 km range (~28 mi), 20 km/h (~12 mph) top speed, 14.2 kg (~31 lb) weight and a price of around 580 Euros (~$632), as well as the Mi Electric Scooter 3 with around 30 km (~19 mi) range, 25 km/h max. (~15 mph) speed and a weight of 13 kg (~29 lb) at a price of 530 Euros (~$577), whose test we will publish shortly.
notebookcheck.net
TCL Ion X brings removable batteries back in 2023
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. TCL asserts that its new Ion X' "robust" 3000mAh battery "will keep up with your daily demands and (sic) allow you go all day, worry-free". Then again, even if it does not, the user can just take its rear panel right off and swap it with another.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 "Dimensity Edition" registers in a new leak
The closely-related BBK Electronics brands OPPO and OnePlus have 2023 flagship Android smartphones that seem to share the model number convention PHx110 in 2023. Now, the latest example of these, the PHS110, has reportedly been filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as a 5G device in what might be one of its last leaks prior to its debut.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin brings dozens of new features to Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix 2 and Marq 2 series smartwatches with latest beta software updates
Garmin has started rolling out a new build to Enduro 2, Epix 2, Fenix 7 and Marq 2 series smartwatches through its Public Beta program. While the company issued Beta version 11.21 less than a week ago, it has already moved onto Beta version 11.22. Please note that you must have enrolled your Enduro 2, Epix 2, Fenix 7 or Marq 2 series smartwatch on Garmin's Public Beta program before it will receive either update.
notebookcheck.net
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad: Leaked renders point to 11.6-inch display, large single camera and unibody aluminium design
OnePlus is expected to unveil plenty of new products on February 7, OnePlus Pad included. While the company has not confirmed the latter yet, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have teamed up to reveal what the OnePlus Pad looks like. For some reason, the pair have set dark grey render images against a black background, obscuring the former somewhat.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be dearer in India with a price hike of up to ₹7,000
With most of the specs out of the way, the only piece of the Galaxy S23 series puzzle has been its price. That, too, has been revealed for multiple regions. Unsurprisingly, the trio's price has shot up in many markets due to the ongoing economic conditions. Now, MySmartPrice has revealed how much Samsung's upcoming flagships will cost in the world's second-largest smartphone market- India.
notebookcheck.net
Creality celebrates takings of US$12 million in eight months of having its own website
Creality is a company that once may have thought it would have to content itself with business-to-business 3D printer sales. However, as it now notes itself, it started gaining traction among private consumers when its CR-10 "went viral on YouTube" in 2016, as the home manufacturing craze took hold in earnest.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Max and M2 Pro become PassMark's laptop CPU single-thread top dogs but Raptor Lake-HX is yet to strike
Apple is sitting pretty at the moment in PassMark’s CPU Mark chart for single-thread performance in laptops, with the M2 Max, M2 Pro (10-core), and M2 occupying the first three places. Even the M1 generation is still looking strong, with the M1 Max, 10-core M1 Pro, and 8-core M1 Pro taking up eight, ninth, and 10th position, respectively. Separating the two Apple-M families are four Alder Lake mobile processors from Intel, with three of those being powerful -HX chips. While the current situation looks good for Apple, it seems likely that Raptor Lake-HX will shake things up upon its arrival on PassMark.
notebookcheck.net
Sony DualSense Edge launches as premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller with short battery life
Sony has now launched the DualSense Edge, a premium controller that it teased five months ago. For reference, Sony sells the DualSense Edge for US$199.99 (JPY 29,980/£209.99/€239.99), while replaceable stick modules cost US$19.99 (JPY 2,680/£19.99/€24.99). In short, the DualSense Edge costs three times as much as the regular DualSense.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | USB Forum: About performance values instead of version numbers and missing Apple certifications
USB 7.1a version 3, Gen5 2x2? It shouldn't actually get that far with USB, because the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) primarily wants to see the performance data "out there" with the clientele and even places extra advertising for it to move the industry in the right direction. NotebookCheck also spoke to the forum about upcoming 240 W power supplies, cables with displays, certifications, and Apple's stubbornness.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a GeForce RTX 4050 and Core i7-13700H could cost an eye-watering €3,499 in France
The Galaxy S23 series' prices across multiple regions have been leaked extensively. Some markets have been unaffected by price cuts and others have eye-watering price tags due to local taxes. While the Galaxy Book3 series has also been talked about extensively, their prices were shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has now revealed how much Samsung's upcoming laptops will cost in France.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module launches worldwide with 100 TOPS AI performance
NVIDIA has launched the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module, not to be confused with the Jetson Orin Nano that the company debuted in September. For reference, NVIDIA claimed that the Jetson Orin Nano series would be available this month, but it has brought the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module to market first instead.
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Million Dollar Challenge 2023 goes live
Submissions for GoPro's 5th Million Dollar Challenge have now gone live. The contest offers a spot in "exclusive" highlight reels for the content the OEM deems to be the "most unique possible", to be displayed on the OEM's various channels, as well as other awards that include a share of US$1 million in prize money.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 2 platform to be unveiled in March as mass Cybertruck production pegged for 2024
While Tesla made US$3.7 billion in Q4 and promised to make at least 1.8 million cars in 2023, Elon Musk warned that it could raise prices based on demand. Tesla also teased the cheaper Model 2 vehicle platform to be announced on March 1, and warned that the Cybertruck's summer launch will be followed by mass production only in 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei FreeBuds 5i review - Affordable in-ear headphones with LDAC
The Huawei FreeBuds 5i are the direct successors of the FreeBuds 4i and are again at the same price level of just under 100 Euros (~$109/MSRP). The new model now has IP certification, an additional audio codec for Bluetooth, and a wider frequency range for the two drivers. The active noise cancellation (ANC) of the True Wireless Headphones (TWS) is also said to have been improved and attenuates ambient noise by up to 42 dB.
Comments / 0