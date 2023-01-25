OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date

Apple is sitting pretty at the moment in PassMark’s CPU Mark chart for single-thread performance in laptops, with the M2 Max, M2 Pro (10-core), and M2 occupying the first three places. Even the M1 generation is still looking strong, with the M1 Max, 10-core M1 Pro, and 8-core M1 Pro taking up eight, ninth, and 10th position, respectively. Separating the two Apple-M families are four Alder Lake mobile processors from Intel, with three of those being powerful -HX chips. While the current situation looks good for Apple, it seems likely that Raptor Lake-HX will shake things up upon its arrival on PassMark.

