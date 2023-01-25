Read full article on original website
Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Salt Lake City police said Abrianna was found and she is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they said was last seen in Salt Lake City. They said 12-year-old Abrianna Trujillo was seen near...
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
Video shows rescue of pilot who crashed small plane near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A new video released shows a portion of Tuesday night's rescue of a pilot who crashed her small plane near the Weber and Rich County border line. The video obtained was captured from a helmet camera of one of the responding Department of Public Safety (DPS) tactical flight officers.
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
3 in custody after shots fired forced Taylorsville High School lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, after police responded to a call of shots fired, authorities stated. The lockdown was issued sometime before 1 p.m., when the Granite School District officially announced classrooms were being locked...
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
Public hearing scheduled over proposed Geneva Rock mine expansion in Draper City
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining will hold a public hearing on Friday morning in the next step of a lengthy process to determine if a mine will be expanded within Draper City limits. Geneva Rock is looking to expand the mine, at...
