Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kmyu.tv

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

3 in custody after shots fired forced Taylorsville High School lockdown

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, after police responded to a call of shots fired, authorities stated. The lockdown was issued sometime before 1 p.m., when the Granite School District officially announced classrooms were being locked...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

