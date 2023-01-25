Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
WGNtv.com
Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?
Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend
The spotty rain and snow showers have faded now across Indiana. The next weather maker brings rain late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A quarter-inch or less precipitation is expected. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
bereadylexington.com
Wind advisory in effect for Wednesday
Preliminary snowfall reports indicate 1-2 inches of snow fell in southern Indiana overnight. Minor snow accumulations are still possible during the morning commute for southern Indiana with only sporadic slippery conditions on untreated roads since pavement temperatures have stayed largely above freezing. In addition, winds will be peaking this afternoon with gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Temperatures Wednesday will remain above freezing.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Winter weather advisory to remain until 7 p.m. Wednesday
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to area officials, the Wabash Valley will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The area is expected to receive an additional 1 inch of snow accumulation. Officials urge residents to be prepared for hazardous conditions that could impact the evening commute. A winter storm that rolled […]
cbs4indy.com
Much colder air moves in next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
cbs4indy.com
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
WNDU
ISP urges drivers to take winter weather advisory seriously
Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday’s winter weather advisory has Indiana State Police urging drivers to take it slow, as dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the entire day. Snowfall of two to nine inches has been predicted across the Hoosier state, beginning between the hours of 3 a.m., to 6...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
Keep track of county travel advisories issued during winter storm
The first winter storm of 2023 is impacting travel for motorists across central Indiana. Many counties are under some sort of travel advisory as heavy snow continues to fall. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has compiled the travel status for each of Indiana’s 92 counties. The three travel advisories in order of severity […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening. State troopers first received reports…
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
