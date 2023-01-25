Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
NASDAQ
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $87.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Like Income? These 3 Chip Stocks Pay Dividends
Chip stocks, also commonly referred to as semiconductor stocks, have quickly become some of the more popular investments within the market. After all, it’s easy to understand why, as chips are found within nearly every daily aspect of our lives, ranging from computers to freezers. And as we’re all...
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 11,621.71
Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 5.84 billion shares was on Jan 17 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.9 billion. Advancers stocks...
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $111.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $28.83, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel...
NASDAQ
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security...
NASDAQ
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services...
NASDAQ
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
Comments / 0