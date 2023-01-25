Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Christmas is a time of laughter, joy, and hope, but for many families this past holiday also brought stress and difficulty. Some of their burdens were lifted by the caring and generous spirit of their fellow citizens. Citrus United Basket received an outpouring of food and toys to help us provide a Christmas dinner and Children's toys for our Citrus County neighbors in need.
Citrus County Chronicle
Veteran Florida journalist named Executive Editor
Veteran Florida journalist Jim Gouvellis has been named Executive Editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Gouvellis has worked for Florida newspapers, owned by the Dunn-Rankin family, since he started his career at the Venice Gondolier newspaper in 1981. He worked as a news reporter, editor and publisher for the family-owned Suncoast Media Group until 2020.
villages-news.com
Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages
A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link. There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks for the help, Citrus County
I am writing to thank Crystal River-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
wuft.org
Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life
Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
villages-news.com
Quilters in The Villages pay tribute to veterans for their valor
Five veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor on Tuesday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages. The Khaki Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, assembled the quilts and awarded them to the veterans. The quilts are made as a thank you for their service and sacrifice to the nation.
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
Citrus County Chronicle
HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care
Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – SHERIFF
I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Martin Luther King Gala honors individuals for work in Williston community
WILLISTON — The Martin Luther King Gala was held in Williston on Jan. 14. And throughout the night, a few individuals were honored for their outstanding work in the community. Here is a look at the past, present and future. Jacqueline Appling: Williston High School Class of 1981, graduate...
villages-news.com
Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday
Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 24 to 25
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 24. Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
