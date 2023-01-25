Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House After Crash
2023-01-27@5:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– My viewers get the best news photos like here when a 2 car crash on Park Avenue near Suburban Avenue sent one of the cars into a house. No word on injuries.
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash
Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
East Hartford police find vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run, East Hartford police announced.
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
New Haven man sentenced to 18 years in fatal shooting of 21-year-old
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday. According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, […]
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
1 seriously injured in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
New Britain Herald
Woman convicted in connection with New Britain abduction charged with violating probation
NEW BRITAIN – A Rocky Hill woman previously sentenced to a year in prison in connection with the abduction of a child who disappeared from New Britain has been charged with violating her probation following multiple new arrests. Stephanie Fonda, 41, faced a judge Wednesday in New Britain Superior...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Several larcenies lead to increased police presence in Bloomfield
People who live in Bloomfield might notice more police cruisers popping up around the community.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Eyewitness News
A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!
With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
