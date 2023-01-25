ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House After Crash

2023-01-27@5:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– My viewers get the best news photos like here when a 2 car crash on Park Avenue near Suburban Avenue sent one of the cars into a house. No word on injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash

Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 18 years in fatal shooting of 21-year-old

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday. According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!

With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy