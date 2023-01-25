Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Gene Simmons: Kiss ruled the world by choosing not to play the game
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons says the band's path to mega success without a string of number 1 singles was all part of the plan
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike
Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Continues To Erase Bryan Danielson From Its History
The new history. There have been all kinds of moments and incidents throughout WWE history, some of which are more notable than others. In most cases, the issues are written in black and white, but there are some cases that can be a bit more of a gray area. Now WWE is changing something up from what once was pretty straightforward to something a bit more complicated.
PWMania
Hulk Hogan Accidentally Asks for Toilet Paper on Social Media: ‘Brother, Help!’
Hulk Hogan is requesting help. Don’t hesitate to contact him if you can assist him. The Hulkster took to Twitter Wednesday night to seek assistance after running out of toilet paper. Yes, that happened, and the news quickly spread on social media, even being picked up by The Daily Mail, The UK Metro and TMZ.
thedigitalfix.com
Stallone is making a new boxing movie, and it’s not Rocky
Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has a new movie in the works, and before you ask: no it isn’t a Rocky reboot or a Creed movie either. However, the upcoming drama movie is centred about a boxer, just like Rocky Balboa in the famed ’70s film. Deadline reports that...
