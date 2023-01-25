Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room
The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Bucks offered Grayson Allen to Knicks in trade for Cam Reddish: Report
According to Bleacher Report, the Bucks have offered up Grayson Allen to multiple teams, including the New York Knicks, in exchange for Cam Reddish.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors Involving Jae Crowder
Veteran forward Jae Crowder has been away from the Phoenix Suns all NBA season. When it became official that his role with the team would be changing, he and the team agreed that he could remain away from the team until a trade was found. The trade talks centered around...
Chicago Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these 3 players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be
There’s an important unknown to consider with Adam Thielen
The Vikings will need to correctly assess Adam Thielen’s abilities at age 33 because he carries a $20 million cap hit next year. Zone Coverage looks at Minnesota’s favorite Viking as he enters the latter half of his career.
Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fans Put 49ers T-Shirt on Philadelphia Rocky Statue Ahead of NFC Championship
Want to needle your opponent before an NFL playoff game? San Francisco fans have the blueprint.
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Is it time for the Vikings and Packers to reset?
The hierarchy in the NFC North is changing and it might be time for the Vikings and Packers to change with it.
