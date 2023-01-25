THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the mid 40s with sunny skies. Breezy with a northwest wind 5-15 mph. FRIDAY: Friday will be breezy as well, but instead of a cold north wind we will see a mild south wind 10-15 mph. This will warm temperatures from the 20s and 30s in the morning all the way to the upper 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO