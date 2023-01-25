ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation International News

Professional Aircraft Inks Landing Gear Contract

Professional Aircraft Accessories, a business, commercial, and regional aircraft services company, has signed a service agreement for the landing gear overhaul and support of Lufthansa CityLine’s fleet of 28 Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets. Professional Aircraft began working in 2015 with CityLine, a regional German airline and wholly owned subsidiary...
aircargonews.net

Ameriflight to buy 20 Natilus cargo aircraft

Ameriflight has placed an order for 20 Natilus Kona aircraft. Source: Natilus. US cargo airline Ameriflight has placed an order for 20 Natilus Kona autonomous feeder cargo aircraft valued at $134m. Ameriflight has become the first regional US carrier to sign an Aircraft Purchase Agreement with Natilus. The agreement brings...
msn.com

F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time

An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
aircargonews.net

Rhenus UK urges exporters to prepare for new customs system

Logistics firm Rhenus UK is urging exporters to prepare for the switch over to the UK’s new customs system due to happen later this year. It is planned that the new Customs Declaration Service (CDS) will replace the existing CHEIF platform on November 30, following on from the switchover for imports in October last year.
insideevs.com

Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike

Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
defensenews.com

Northrop Grumman makes play to add power, space on DDGs for weapons

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy’s next-generation destroyer is slated to provide more space and power for new weapons that today’s Arleigh Burke destroyers cannot accommodate — but the DDG(X) program continues to be delayed. With those new weapons needed now, Northrop Grumman is pitching a way...
marinelink.com

3D Printing: Navy Builds Up Additive Manufacturing on Ships

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) onloads a 3D printer during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 8, 2022. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume. The U.S. Navy has long valued the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D Printing. AM refers to...

