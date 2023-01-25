Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Professional Aircraft Inks Landing Gear Contract
Professional Aircraft Accessories, a business, commercial, and regional aircraft services company, has signed a service agreement for the landing gear overhaul and support of Lufthansa CityLine’s fleet of 28 Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets. Professional Aircraft began working in 2015 with CityLine, a regional German airline and wholly owned subsidiary...
aircargonews.net
Ameriflight to buy 20 Natilus cargo aircraft
Ameriflight has placed an order for 20 Natilus Kona aircraft. Source: Natilus. US cargo airline Ameriflight has placed an order for 20 Natilus Kona autonomous feeder cargo aircraft valued at $134m. Ameriflight has become the first regional US carrier to sign an Aircraft Purchase Agreement with Natilus. The agreement brings...
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
F-15EX First Operational Units Will Not Get Conformal Fuel Tanks (Updated)
USAFA Pentagon report reveals that much-touted range-extending conformal fuel tanks will not be found on the first F-15EXs that enter service.
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
Defense One
New Sonar For Navy Frigates Could Turn Any Ship into Submarine Hunter, Maker Says
A sonar system being installed on new U.S. Navy Constellation-class frigates could also protect merchant ships during a conflict and give them the ability to search for submarines, according to the company that manufactures the technology. The towed-sensor system is already being used by U.S. allies and could be quickly...
Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - As Boeing (BA.N) battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday.
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Stealthy Tanker-Transport Aircraft Concept Unveiled By Boeing
BoeingA new advanced airlifter concept from Boeing with stealth features reflects growing demand for more survivable cargo and tanker aircraft.
aircargonews.net
Rhenus UK urges exporters to prepare for new customs system
Logistics firm Rhenus UK is urging exporters to prepare for the switch over to the UK’s new customs system due to happen later this year. It is planned that the new Customs Declaration Service (CDS) will replace the existing CHEIF platform on November 30, following on from the switchover for imports in October last year.
Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO
‘We underperform every key competitor out there,’ staff are told in global address by Tufan Erginbilgic
insideevs.com
Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
techaiapp.com
VR Training Company Gemba Secures $18M Series A to Expand Enterprise Metaverse – Road to VR
Gemba, the corporate VR learning platform, announced it’s closed an $18 million Series A funding round, which the company says will be used to continue expansion into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The latest funding round was led by Parkway Venture Capital, now valuing the UK-based...
defensenews.com
Northrop Grumman makes play to add power, space on DDGs for weapons
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy’s next-generation destroyer is slated to provide more space and power for new weapons that today’s Arleigh Burke destroyers cannot accommodate — but the DDG(X) program continues to be delayed. With those new weapons needed now, Northrop Grumman is pitching a way...
marinelink.com
3D Printing: Navy Builds Up Additive Manufacturing on Ships
Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) onloads a 3D printer during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 8, 2022. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume. The U.S. Navy has long valued the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D Printing. AM refers to...
