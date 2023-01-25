Demolition begins on Gyo Obata–designed restaurant pavilion in Washington to make way for Bezos Learning Center

Yesterday evening three landscape firms unveiled their ambitious plans to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront in Madison, Wisconsin. While each vision is unique, what is clear is that lakes and the history of this site are integral to the capital city’s DNA. The three finalist firms taking part in the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge are Sasaki, James Corner Field Operations, and Agency Landscape + Planning. The firms were first announced in October and presented their initial concepts for the revamped waterfront in November, with last night’s meeting serving as an opportunity to see the plans fleshed out in rendering form.

