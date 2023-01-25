Demolition begins on Gyo Obata–designed restaurant pavilion in Washington to make way for Bezos Learning Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Related
archpaper.com
Mark Cavagnero Associates will renovate San Francisco’s historic Byzantine Revival synagogue
Local architect Arthur Brown Jr. designed the Byzantine Revival style Temple Emanu-El in San Francisco, now the Bay Area’s largest synagogue, in 1925. Almost 100 years later, the congregation’s leadership has hired local firm Mark Cavagnero Associates to spearhead a renovation intended to bring out the building’s historic features and expand areas for the congregation’s events and programs.
Massachusetts estate with Vanderbilt ties finally sells for $8M
It sat and sat on the market, its reputation blighted by tales of neglect and disrepair — but finally a historic Gilded Age estate has a new owner, plus a new future in store for tourists. In December, Linda S. Law, a real estate developer and investor based in Silicon Valley, and her partner, Dr. Rick Peiser, the head of Harvard University’s real estate program, closed on the purchase of Elm Court, which straddles Lenox and Stockbridge in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts. “I’d had my eye on it for years,” Law told The Post. “But I couldn’t get the right...
archpaper.com
Sasaki, James Corner Field Operations, and Agency Landscape + Planning unveil plans to reimagine Lake Monona waterfront
Yesterday evening three landscape firms unveiled their ambitious plans to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront in Madison, Wisconsin. While each vision is unique, what is clear is that lakes and the history of this site are integral to the capital city’s DNA. The three finalist firms taking part in the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge are Sasaki, James Corner Field Operations, and Agency Landscape + Planning. The firms were first announced in October and presented their initial concepts for the revamped waterfront in November, with last night’s meeting serving as an opportunity to see the plans fleshed out in rendering form.
archpaper.com
Technology digest: Custom homes in the metaverse, one ancient trick for strong concrete, and more tech news
It can be tough to keep up with the ever-evolving news at the intersection of architecture and technology. But fear not, dear readers—AN has you covered with a new-in-tech mini-roundup on the biohomes, metaverse house tours, and AI tastemaking to inform your practice and add to your “fun fact” cocktail hour conversation Rolodex:
archpaper.com
A radical trade school invites architects and activists to Puerto Rico for a summer of learning and research
In the 19th and 20th century, cigar rollers working day in and day out hired one of their literate comrades to spend the workday reading out loud. What started as a way to pass time evolved into a means of formal education that later gave way to collective liberation and anti-colonial discourse. Referred to as lectores or “loud-readers,” the oratory practice continues to today with LOUDREADERS, a free and accessible trade school and platform of public architectural pedagogy led by Cruz Garcia and Nathalie Frankowski, cofounding partners of WAI Architecture Think Tank.
An Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Desk Design Enters Its WFH Era
The long, harmonious relationship between Frank Lloyd Wright and Steelcase commenced in 1939, when the manufacturer brought to fruition the prolific architect and designer’s furniture creations for the Great Workroom at the SC Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wisconsin. That historic connection (strengthened in 1985, when Steelcase purchased Wright’s 1909 Prairie School masterpiece, the Meyer May House, in the company’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, hometown) finds the limelight once again with the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine collection by Steelcase, which launches today.
archpaper.com
University of Houston displays restored K67 kiosk from Yugoslavia
In the late 20th century, brightly colored K67 kiosks dotted the streets of former Yugoslavia. Conceived as small cubic booths measuring eight feet all around, the structures were used as newspaper stands, coffee shops, post offices, attendant booths, and more. Their bold hues contrasted their otherwise urban concrete surroundings, and today, for a limited time, a restored kiosk graces the courtyard of the Fine Arts building at the University of Houston (UH).
Comments / 0