Georgia State

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
6 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in FedEx, General Motors, Kinsale Capital Group, MetLife, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx, Kinsale Capital Group, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
2 Stocks to Buy In 2023 to Help You Retire Early

Buying and holding dividend stocks can supercharge your retirement income and help you retire early. Prologis is the leading industrial REIT, with a long history of dividend growth. Invitation Homes has long-term demand with massive dividend growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner

The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
CNN

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement If I Had to Start From Scratch

An investment in a broad-based index is always a smart place to start. Not all growth stocks are built the same. Only a few of them will remain as relevant in the future as they are today. Be sure to keep some cash handy for when unexpected opportunities pop up.
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.

