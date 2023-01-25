Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market could crash 50% this year as the bubble enters its 'final phase'
The stock market is poised for another 20% decline this year as the bubble enters its final phase, according to GMO's Jeremy Grantham. Grantham said that in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 could fall upwards of 50% from current levels. Grantham thinks investors are putting too much weight into...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
6 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in FedEx, General Motors, Kinsale Capital Group, MetLife, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx, Kinsale Capital Group, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
'Imminent' earnings recession could tank US stocks, Morgan Stanley warns
Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson sees the bear market ending later this year as inflation fades and the Fed pauses its interest rate-hike campaign.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy In 2023 to Help You Retire Early
Buying and holding dividend stocks can supercharge your retirement income and help you retire early. Prologis is the leading industrial REIT, with a long history of dividend growth. Invitation Homes has long-term demand with massive dividend growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
This spice maker has been cheaper in the past, but don't overlook the fact that its yield is relatively high today.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
Newly Retired and Worried About a Recession? Make This Key Move.
It could spare you a world of anguish if things take a turn for the worse.
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement If I Had to Start From Scratch
An investment in a broad-based index is always a smart place to start. Not all growth stocks are built the same. Only a few of them will remain as relevant in the future as they are today. Be sure to keep some cash handy for when unexpected opportunities pop up.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Comments / 0