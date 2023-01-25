Donating blood is a cause that is near and dear to my heart and I have been donating for many years. I am a regular donor and work with the Blood Bank to set-up large blood drives like the Annual Battle of the Badges and the Annual Eureka Police Department Christmas Blood Drive. We, your first responder community, see this as another way to give back to those we serve and those we will never meet. The truth is, though, that I've received more through helping to save lives in this way than has ever been taken from me!

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO