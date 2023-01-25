Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Construction of Indianola Undercrossing and Other Safety Corridor Improvements Set to Begin This Spring
More than 20 years after Caltrans established the “safety corridor” between Arcata and Eureka, lowering the speed limit and installing digital “Your Speed” signs as a temporary fix aimed at reducing deadly collisions, construction is nearly set to begin on the final components of a wholesale redesign of this section of Hwy. 101.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
North Coast Journal
In Response
In the Dec. 29 issue Jane Fusek wrote a letter responding to my "Gardening for Caterpillars" article that appeared in the Dec. 15 issue. Fusek wrote that when she went on the National Wildlife Foundation website, as I suggested, she found a general listing for trees and shrubs, several of which were not local to or suitable for our area.
North Coast Journal
High Intensity
When the earth began to shake at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20, the epicenter was just off the coast of Ferndale. But a combination of factors, including how the rupture traveled inland on an east-north-east trajectory, placed the quake's bullseye on Rio Dell. Felt as far away as Redding and...
North Coast Journal
Joan Katri: 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in 1957 from Ferndale high school. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: Embezzlement, a Singing Chef and Spearfishing
This week we're looking at the alleged embezzlement at the Humboldt County Fair Association. We're also talking about the singing coming from the kitchen at Opera Alley Bistro, where the chef croons while he cooks. Finally, we've got tips for those who want to spearfish in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
North Coast Journal
Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers
If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Facing a Collapsed Economy and a Wave of Nonpayment, Redway Community Services District Starts Shutting Off Water to Customers
Enduring economic struggles in Southern Humboldt forced the Redway Community Services District (RCSD) to shut off water and wastewater services for 16 customers on Thursday. Another 126 customers – more than 20 percent of the district’s service area – are expected to receive shut-off notices next month.
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
North Coast Journal
Correction
A story in the Jan. 19, 2022, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined "While a Constitutional Right, Abortion Access Remains Limited in Humboldt" contained an error regarding the length of gynecologist Kim Ervin's career on the North Coast. She has provided women's health care in the community for 34 years. The Journal regrets the error.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
kymkemp.com
Environmental Group Based in US & UK Highlights Supervisor Bohn’s Alleged Involvement in ‘Wood Pellet Export Scheme’
(This is not an independently fact checked article) At today’s January 25, 2023 Board of Directors meeting of Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was appointed as a new Director of the GSNR Board. Bohn was appointed to the GSNR board as a representative of...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in Shelter Cove on Charges Related to Vandalism of Home and Business
On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley, reportedly entered the business in distress....
North Coast Journal
Donate!
Donating blood is a cause that is near and dear to my heart and I have been donating for many years. I am a regular donor and work with the Blood Bank to set-up large blood drives like the Annual Battle of the Badges and the Annual Eureka Police Department Christmas Blood Drive. We, your first responder community, see this as another way to give back to those we serve and those we will never meet. The truth is, though, that I've received more through helping to save lives in this way than has ever been taken from me!
lostcoastoutpost.com
THANKS, WINTER STORMS! Due to the Devastation Wrought Upon Humboldt County During the Recent Rains, You Now Have Until May 15 to File Your Taxes
Somehow this only just now rose to our attention. Maybe it hasn’t risen to yours yet. In any case, know that you, Humboldt County taxpayer, officially have an extra month to file your taxes this year. This is due to the recent winter storms that nearly flattened every standing...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
North Coast Journal
Photos: The Sisters’ Day of Non-Judgement
On Jan. 22, the sun bounced off sequined coats and glittering makeup, and the breeze lifted Pride flags overhead and others worn as capes. Someone in a bright pink jacket moved through the crowd offering Fruit Loop and Fruity Pebble marshmallow treats from Patches’ Pastries. The crowd on the lawn beside Ferndale’s Town Hall formed a circle for the Day of Non-Judgement organized by the local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who attended in their usual glammed-up parody of nun’s habits and cornettes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
