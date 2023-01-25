ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

North Coast Journal

In Response

In the Dec. 29 issue Jane Fusek wrote a letter responding to my "Gardening for Caterpillars" article that appeared in the Dec. 15 issue. Fusek wrote that when she went on the National Wildlife Foundation website, as I suggested, she found a general listing for trees and shrubs, several of which were not local to or suitable for our area.
North Coast Journal

High Intensity

When the earth began to shake at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20, the epicenter was just off the coast of Ferndale. But a combination of factors, including how the rupture traveled inland on an east-north-east trajectory, placed the quake's bullseye on Rio Dell. Felt as far away as Redding and...
North Coast Journal

Joan Katri: 1939-2023

Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in 1957 from Ferndale high school. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Embezzlement, a Singing Chef and Spearfishing

This week we're looking at the alleged embezzlement at the Humboldt County Fair Association. We're also talking about the singing coming from the kitchen at Opera Alley Bistro, where the chef croons while he cooks. Finally, we've got tips for those who want to spearfish in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
North Coast Journal

Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers

If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
kymkemp.com

Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
North Coast Journal

Correction

A story in the Jan. 19, 2022, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined "While a Constitutional Right, Abortion Access Remains Limited in Humboldt" contained an error regarding the length of gynecologist Kim Ervin's career on the North Coast. She has provided women's health care in the community for 34 years. The Journal regrets the error.
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand

In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
North Coast Journal

Donate!

Donating blood is a cause that is near and dear to my heart and I have been donating for many years. I am a regular donor and work with the Blood Bank to set-up large blood drives like the Annual Battle of the Badges and the Annual Eureka Police Department Christmas Blood Drive. We, your first responder community, see this as another way to give back to those we serve and those we will never meet. The truth is, though, that I've received more through helping to save lives in this way than has ever been taken from me!
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
North Coast Journal

Photos: The Sisters’ Day of Non-Judgement

On Jan. 22, the sun bounced off sequined coats and glittering makeup, and the breeze lifted Pride flags overhead and others worn as capes. Someone in a bright pink jacket moved through the crowd offering Fruit Loop and Fruity Pebble marshmallow treats from Patches’ Pastries. The crowd on the lawn beside Ferndale’s Town Hall formed a circle for the Day of Non-Judgement organized by the local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who attended in their usual glammed-up parody of nun’s habits and cornettes.
