3DPrint.com
How to Win at 3D Printing Acquisitions: the Sandvik Example
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) As the 3D printing market continues a new phase of growth, this time fueled more likely by large, existing holders of capital, we will see more interesting plays by larger companies inside and outside of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. These could be performed by the likes of global tech giants, like Meta; unique financial entities, like Crestview Partners; or chemical companies, like Braskem. To understand a well-executed entry into the 3D printing industry, readers might consider the story of Swedish metals company Sandvik (Nasdaq Stockholm: SAND).
3DPrint.com
All-Female Vehicle Builds and International Trade Anchor Women in 3D Printing Conference in Dreams and Reality
Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) hosted its third annual Technology, Industry, People, Economics (TIPE) Conference and, from an attendee’s perspective, it seemed to go off without a hitch. We should have a better sense of the numbers as the event wraps up. However, it was a clear success based on the sheer number of panelists and speakers providing quality content across four tracks catering to all the world’s time zones easily.
3DPrint.com
Entire Nanosatellite 3D Printed within Single nScrypt 3D Printer
Under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II research grant with the Space Force, Sciperio relied on 3D printers from its sister company nScrypt to make small six unit CubeSats, measuring up to 20 cm × 10 cm × 34.05 cm. More interesting still, these satellites were made entirely inside the 3D printer, specifically an nScrypt Factory in a Tool (FiT) system.
3DPrint.com
Join Caracol at AMS 2023 in NYC to Meet Heron AMTM: the Future of Large Format 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Come meet Caracol at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York on February 7th to 9th. The company is returning as event sponsors this year to showcase their LFAM platform: Heron AM. Caracol’s pioneering journey into Large Format Additive Manufacturing began 7 years ago, when its our four co-founders began researching...
3DPrint.com
DWS Addresses Dental, Consumer, and More with Novel 3D Printers and Materials – AMS Speaker Spotlight
DWS is an expanding Italian company, globally active in the design and production of professional 3D printing systems in the dental, manufacturing, jewelry, and fashion design industries. DWS’ mission is to develop 3D printers and materials to produce parts of unrivaled quality and performance, enabling businesses to embrace digitalization and...
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
CNET
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 28, 2023: Bronze-Steel Alloys, 3D Printing on Textiles, & More
We’re starting with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team based out of China developed a new approach for 3D printing hydrogel-based electronics. Also, researchers in Russia are 3D printing samples of bronze-steel alloys, which could show great promise for aircraft and rocket engines. 3DEO launched a new metal for high-volume 3D printing. Finally, a new PEUGEOT concept car features 3D printing on textiles, thanks to Stratasys technology.
3DPrint.com
Startup to 3D Print Data Centers Using $7M in Funding
EdgeCloudLink (ECL), a Silicon Valley-based startup, has received $7 million in seed round funding from Hyperwise Ventures, based in Tel Aviv, and Molex Ventures, headquartered in Chicago, to drive its mission to 3D print hydrogen-powered data centers on demand. Pitching itself as a “data center-as-a-service” company, ECL will use the $7 million to create its first concrete-printed, modular data center powered with a hydrogen fuel cell stack, fed with hydrogen gas.
3DPrint.com
Velo3D Validates Distributed 3D Printing for Oil and Gas
One of the competitive edges inherent in additive manufacturing (AM) that giant global corporate operations seem most intrigued by is the potential to create distributed supply chains. At the same time, that will remain largely just a possibility, so long as the networking software capabilities in the AM sector lag behind the progress made in hardware.
