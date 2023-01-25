ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record

ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
SAN DIEGO, CA

