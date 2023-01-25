Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decaying trees were reported but ignored before recent parade of strong winds
SAN DIEGO — Some downed trees in Balboa Park and across San Diego County had been reported before yesterday's high winds. Some people said the agencies they reported these trees to ignored their worries, which they believe could have prevented the damage. “My tree album has about 250 photos...
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
WATCH: Pacific Ocean Mysteriously Turns Bright Pink Off California Coast
You definitely don't see this every day.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Eucalyptus trees topple onto Scripps Ranch condo building
Strong Santa Ana winds tore through San Diego Thursday, taking down trees all over the county including in Scripps Ranch where two eucalyptus trees toppled onto a condo complex.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event
A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record
ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
San Diego Police: Shooting in Bay Terraces leaves 1 dead, another injured
A person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a shooting in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday night.
Camp Pendleton closed main gate temporarily after driver attempted to breach base
The main gate of the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was closed for more than two hours Friday night after the driver of a vehicle attempted to gain access to the camp by ramming into the security barriers. "We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt...
Large sinkhole forms on downtown street
A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Bicyclist Finds Fatally Injured Motorcycle Rider on Road in Anza-Borrego Desert
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle. The discovery alongside County Route S2, near Agua Caliente County Park in the Anza-Borrego area, was reported shortly after 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
