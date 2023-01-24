REGION — Authorities are on the lookout for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl earlier this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

