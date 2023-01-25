ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
writeforcalifornia.com

REPORT: Cal manages $3.7 million surplus in FY2022, with huge assist from UC Berkeley

Jon Wilner got his hands on the fiscal year 2021-2022 report for Cal Athletics. The numbers appear to be a mix of good and bad. Cal is in the green. The Bears reported a $13.2 million surplus from simple revenues and expenses, their largest positive figure since they took on the Memorial Stadium debt. Cal managed $118.2 million in revenue and $105 million in expenses.
BERKELEY, CA
writeforcalifornia.com

Cal Men's Tennis upsets Stanford in Big Slam

Cal 5th-year senior Yuta Kikuchi finally got to experience a win over rival Stanford. The Cal No.1 singles player from Japan clinched the non-conference Big Slam victory this past weekend with a three-set victory over then No.13 Stanford’s Arthur Fery. "It feels amazing," Kikuchi said of the win. "In...
STANFORD, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay

With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
RICHMOND, CA
Silicon Valley

Synopsys cuts more than 100 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs widen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Synopsys has joined the widening wave of tech company layoffs by disclosing plans to slash more than 100 jobs in the Bay Area. The provider of software to help design semiconductors has told the state’s labor agency that it had decided to conduct layoffs that would terminate the jobs of workers in Mountain View and Sunnyvale.
SUNNYVALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy