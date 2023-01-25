Read full article on original website
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
REPORT: Cal manages $3.7 million surplus in FY2022, with huge assist from UC Berkeley
Jon Wilner got his hands on the fiscal year 2021-2022 report for Cal Athletics. The numbers appear to be a mix of good and bad. Cal is in the green. The Bears reported a $13.2 million surplus from simple revenues and expenses, their largest positive figure since they took on the Memorial Stadium debt. Cal managed $118.2 million in revenue and $105 million in expenses.
Cal Men's Tennis upsets Stanford in Big Slam
Cal 5th-year senior Yuta Kikuchi finally got to experience a win over rival Stanford. The Cal No.1 singles player from Japan clinched the non-conference Big Slam victory this past weekend with a three-set victory over then No.13 Stanford’s Arthur Fery. "It feels amazing," Kikuchi said of the win. "In...
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
Intel and Spatronics jolt Bay Area job market with more tech layoffs: new filings
SANTA CLARA — The jolts from the job cuts Intel has announced have intensified with disclosures of plans by the chipmaking giant to slash more jobs in Santa Clara, according to new state filings. Spartronics, a maker of printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment, revealed in a filing...
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO […]
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay
With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents
Each Black inhabitant of San Francisco, including those arrested during the racist war on drugs, should receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $5 million from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The post San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Synopsys cuts more than 100 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs widen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Synopsys has joined the widening wave of tech company layoffs by disclosing plans to slash more than 100 jobs in the Bay Area. The provider of software to help design semiconductors has told the state’s labor agency that it had decided to conduct layoffs that would terminate the jobs of workers in Mountain View and Sunnyvale.
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
