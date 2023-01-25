SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO