Truth Behind Why the 'McFlurry' Spoon Looks So Weird Is Actually Genius

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175uPn_0kQvcqfU00

If you’ve visited a McDonald’s, the chances are high that you’ve tried their ice cream. Now we know they are known for their broken ice cream machines. But if you can find a working one, the McFlurry is the one to try.

TikTok content creator @zackdfilmsy reveals why the McDonald’s McFlurry spoon is shaped weirdly. There's a method to their madness!

If you viewed the clip, you know that McDonald’s developed the McFlurry spoon to help save time. They didn’t want the hassle of cleaning up a beater each time a McFlurry was ordered. We can’t blame them for wanting to skip that whole process. Instead, they have a spoon that helps mix the ice cream in the cup. Once it’s made, the customer keeps the spoon to eat. That’s a clever way to cut down on cleanup and costs of replacing beaters.

We really like that McDonald’s put that much thought into the McFlurry’s spoon. But let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @yo revealed, “Bro, everyone knows.” @Fingerboardval replied, “My McFlurry is always never mixed.” @Jackson Yap asked, “Who doesn’t know this?” @Okay disclosed, “Y’all are getting your McFlurrys mixed? (It’s not like that in Australia).” @Rebecca Cruz Silvest said, “Yup, I knew they did that many years ago.” @salestuff41 exclaimed, “If their ice cream machines ever work!”

Well, it seems people already knew about this McFlurry Spoon secret. But they’re more concerned with their McFlurry never being fully mixed. If you enjoyed the clip and want more content, visit @zackdfilmsy’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss it.

