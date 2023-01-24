Read full article on original website
Columbia, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbia. The Tullahoma High School basketball team will have a game with Spring Hill High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hillwood High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Central High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care
NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
Blackman Football Coach Resigns
Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
Columbia community rallies around school crossing guard after she falls ill
A Columbia community is coming together to make sure a beloved elementary school crossing guard has what she needs.
CORRECTION: Volunteer Fire Departments in Bedford and Cannon Counties to Receive a Portion of a Historic $5-Million Grant
UPDATE: WGNS previously reported that the Rutherford County Fire Department was set to receive grant money that would be funneled into the various volunteer fire departments within the county. The funding was part of a massive $5-million grant however, it was later confirmed that Rutherford County was not included in the grant funds and was not eligible to apply for the money.
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
TriStar Hendersonville announces $80 million hospital expansion
HENDERSONVILLE – TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is proud to announce an $80 million hospital expansion project. This project includes an addition of 32 inpatient beds for medical, surgical and telemetry services and renovation and expansion of support spaces. This 77,328 square feet hospital expansion...
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
SHELBYVILLE SWEEP: Coffee County gets two district blowouts Friday night
The no. 2 Lady Raiders took their show on the road Friday night and did not disappoint those who came to see. After being tied 7-7 early in the first, Coffee County Central took off on a 24-7 run to close the half, got double-figure scoring nights from three different players and thumped Shelbyville 61-28 to complete the regular season sweep of the Eaglettes.
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Custom Codes
Few topics generate as much discussion in our county as Codes. Many of you have expressed concern recently about the prospect of codes in Lawrence County, and what that would mean for your freedom to do what you want on your property. There’s a simple answer to that question: Nothing.
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
Nashville contestant appearing on Friday’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’
On Friday evening, you can watch as a Nashville man spins the wheel and tries to win big bucks right here on News 2!
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
