Williamson County, TN

Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care

NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Blackman Football Coach Resigns

Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
MURFREESBORO, TN
CORRECTION: Volunteer Fire Departments in Bedford and Cannon Counties to Receive a Portion of a Historic $5-Million Grant

UPDATE: WGNS previously reported that the Rutherford County Fire Department was set to receive grant money that would be funneled into the various volunteer fire departments within the county. The funding was part of a massive $5-million grant however, it was later confirmed that Rutherford County was not included in the grant funds and was not eligible to apply for the money.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
TriStar Hendersonville announces $80 million hospital expansion

HENDERSONVILLE – TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is proud to announce an $80 million hospital expansion project. This project includes an addition of 32 inpatient beds for medical, surgical and telemetry services and renovation and expansion of support spaces. This 77,328 square feet hospital expansion...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE
SHELBYVILLE SWEEP: Coffee County gets two district blowouts Friday night

The no. 2 Lady Raiders took their show on the road Friday night and did not disappoint those who came to see. After being tied 7-7 early in the first, Coffee County Central took off on a 24-7 run to close the half, got double-figure scoring nights from three different players and thumped Shelbyville 61-28 to complete the regular season sweep of the Eaglettes.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion

Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

