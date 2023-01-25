The OnePlus 11 has a bold new design. What do you think about it?

It's almost time for the official Cloud 11 OnePlus launch event, but in the meantime, we've already got our hands on a fancy green OnePlus 11 phone. We can't bring you our full impressions of the device just yet, but for now, we've got a few new images of it and wanted to hear what you, our readers, thought about the new design.

The OnePlus 11 swaps out a rectangular camera island for a circular one and even adds a bit of sparkle for good measure. The alert slider is fully present — unlike on the OnePlus 10T — and OnePlus looks to have upgraded the display, processor, charging speed, and a host of other specs if the China version of the phone is anything to go by.

Aside from the fancy new camera island on the back, which sports a starry night-like sparkly texture, the phone is quite the curvy wonder. That includes curved sides on the back and front glass.

So what do you think? Here are a few photos to wet your whistle until we've got our full review available.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On to the specs, there are few doubts that this will replace the OnePlus 10T as one of the best Android phones available, but we'll have to reserve that judgment for the full review.

Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as well as faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage over previous OnePlus phones. The camera island includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS for the primary camera. Moving around the circle, you'll find a 48MP Sony IMX581 combo super wide-angle and macro camera as well as a 32MP lens with 2x zoom. The white part is the LED flash module.

A 5,000mAh battery is packed inside, and OnePlus shipped the China version with 100W wired charging, although we'll have to see if it supports that same number when it reaches the U.S.

Stay tuned on February 7 when we cover the phone in full at the announcement party!