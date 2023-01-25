Comments wanted on Hanging Lake Trail after fire, mudslides

Comments wanted on Hanging Lake Trail improvements after fire, mudslides 00:27

The Forest Service wants your input on improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail. The Hanging Lake Trail was severely damaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020 and mudslides the following summer.

A temporary trail reopened last June but the Forest Service said that "more extensive repairs are needed for long-term sustainability."

The White River National Forest wants public input on its proposal of trail improvements and ecological restoration which would make the 1.2-mile Hanging Lake Trail "more sustainable, safe and resilient" with funding through Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation, and the USDA Forest Service.

"This work would not be possible without the close support from the many partners who help us with Hanging Lake, especially Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, and Colorado Department of Transportation," said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a statement. "These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come."

Proposed improvements include:

Reengineering six of the trail's seven bridges to better accommodate high water and debris flows with two of the bridges being relocated to provide better stream clearance.

Boardwalk at Spouting Rock to reduce erosion by taking visitors on a defined pathway looping around the falls.

Regrading and rock work, flood debris removal and native seeding and planting along the trail to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion.

Debris removal at the trailhead, stream channel reconstruction to protect the adjacent paved recreation path, restrooms and trailhead facilities; construction of an accessible plaza with seating and shade.

Stabilize the Civilian Conservation Corps structure along the trail.

Work is expected to begin in September of this year and continue through the fall of 2024. Trail closures could be necessary as work progresses.

Additional details about the proposal and information about how to comment is available online . Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 25, according to the Forest Service.

Tickets for reservations cost $12 per person. Reservations for May 1 through June 30 will be available beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Reservations for July 1 through Sept. 4 will be available beginning 10 a.m. March 15.