Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Yardbarker
Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers host Bruins in final game before All-Star break
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hoping to head into the All-Star break on a high note, the Florida Panthers will wrap up a back-to-back with a battle against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-22-6, the Panthers enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a 4-3...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 4, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Even though they dominated the second and third periods, the Florida Panthers couldn't recover from their slow start in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at FLA Live Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 23-22-6 in the standings. "We made a...
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
NHL
Askarov, Evangelista Set to Make AHL All-Star Classic Debuts
Milwaukee GM Scott Nichol Comments as Ads Rookies, Tommy Novak Receive All-Star Bids. Luke Evangelista and Yaroslav Askarov are headed to the AHL All-Star Classic. After Askarov and forward Tommy Novak were initially given the All-Star nod earlier in January, Evangelista was named in Novak's stead on Friday - and for plenty of reasons.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
FOX Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
