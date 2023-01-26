Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" to perform at Super Bowl

"Abbott Elementary" star to perform at Super Bowl 01:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been getting a lot of attention recently following her wins at the Emmy's and Critics' Choice Awards. Now the Abbott Elementary star is singing at the Super Bowl.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with her and her husband, Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes, about their love for the Eagles, Philadelphia and education.

"The more they play, the deeper they go into the playoffs the more opportunities," Hughes and Ralph said. "Fly Eagles Fly on the way to victory, something like that. "E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles! That's what's up."

There's no denying this power couple duo: Senator Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph are tried and true Eagles fans.

"I'm hoping the Eagles go to the Super Bowl!" Ralph said.

Ralph is headed to the Super Bowl. Prior to kickoff the Emmy and Critics' award winner will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The song is known as the Black national anthem.

Just like her Abbot Elementary character, Ralph says her passion is education especially students.

"They deserve more of our time, more of our attention, more of our support and especially more of our money," Ralph said.

"As much as you love those children on Abbott Elementary, do the same for the children in the school near you," Hughes said. "Just love on them because there's so much brilliance inside of them so much talent inside of them and all they need is that light to come on and it may be your presence."

His wife known for her motivational speeches on award show stages has this message for the Philadelphia youth.

"Think about what life could be if you did more to further yourself," Ralph said. "You are so worth it."

The show, created by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson , follows the teachers and students at a fictional public school named after one of Brunson's real-life teachers.

Brunson and Ralph won Emmy Awards for the series.