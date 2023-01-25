Hawthorne Pride Alliance Holding Auditions for Spring Production

HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Hawthorne Pride Alliance is holding February auditions for its spring production in May.

The production this year is My Big Gay Italian Mid Life Crisis by Anthony Wilkinson. After the success of My Big Gay Italian Wedding and My Big Gay Italian Christmas, this production brings the Pinnunizato family together one more time as "Anthony Pinnunziato is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his successful company with past and present gay relationships. Includes some of the same characters you know and love. Join him on his journey in this laugh-out-loud interactive fiasco comedy of errors."

“We are very excited to once again bring live theater to Hawthorne," said Mike Stracco, the director of the production. "Our last production, The Laramie Project, challenged us to and took us a direction that was educational and serious. As we kick-off pride month, we wanted to bring some humor back to the stage.”

This will be a dinner theater production with show dates scheduled for May 19, 20, 21, 2023.

Auditions will be held at Puzo's Restaurant on February 2, 3, 4 from 7-9 p.m. If interested, contact the director at hawthornepridealliance@gmail.com, and he will send you additional information for auditions.

The following roles are available:

LARRY FANAZZI - Male, any age. An outrageously over-the-top exercise and healthy living icon. Flamboyant and dramatic and naturally comedic. LEAD. (Think Maurizio LeGrande)

ANDREW POLINSKI - Male, late 30's or 40's. A distinguished and very handsome gentleman with the charm and demeanor to win over every gay man. LEAD.

CONNIE - Female, 30's or 40's. Comedic sketch actress who can pull off multiple roles. Connie is an Italian-American lipstick lesbian with a good heart but lacks common sense.

THE ATLANTIC CITY WAITRESS is a hilarious scene stealer who barges in with the only entrance and exit. SUPPORTING.

NATHANIEL HOLLINGSWORTH - Male, 30's. A young billionaire entrepreneur who is too handsome and confident for his own good. SUPPORTING.

LUCIOUS LUCILLE- the female nemesis of LARRY FANAZZI. SUPPORTING



