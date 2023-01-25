2023 Forecasts for Pharmacy Services, Medication Costs During the Rise of Personalized Medicine

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Walmart, CVS Health adjust pharmacy hours amid labor crunch
The United States has been experiencing a nationwide labor shortage since the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced retailers to offer attractive incentives and pay increases. Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal first reported CVS Health Corp and Walmart were cutting pharmacy hours. Walmart's pharmacies will be open from 9...
Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’
Women and patients on a higher number of medicines are at greater risk of having an adverse drug reaction, a new study of older people has suggested.One in four experienced at least one adverse drug reaction (ADR) over the six-year period looked at by researchers in Cork.Patients prescribed 10 or more medicines had a threefold increased risk of experiencing a reaction, scientists said.It is thought to be the first study in general practice focused on this issue which has followed older patients over several years.I was very interested in looking at this from a GP perspective in terms of how...
pharmacytimes.com
Mortality, Adverse Medication Events, Length of Hospital Stay Rises as More Organ Systems are Impacted by MIS-C Post-COVID-19
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome typically presents approximately 1 month after a COVID infection, occasionally resulting in cardiac complications in previously healthy children. With the arrival of the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, research efforts have increasingly turned toward understanding the post-COVID-19 condition, otherwise known as long COVID. Children have been...
CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs
Jan 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Monday that David Joyner would return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company's pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp (CI.N) executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business.
pharmacytimes.com
Improving Management of Chronic Diseases in Rural Areas Begins with Maximizing Community Pharmacy Services
Community pharmacies are an untapped resource in rural areas but need to market their services to effect changes in public health. Rural areas in the United States frequently lack adequate health care resources in reasonable proximity to patients. Often, patients travel long distances to the closest health care clinic, which creates difficulty in receiving quality care for chronic conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease (CVD); however, community pharmacists are generally very accessible, but underutilized.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Millions More Disabled Americans Will Be Eligible for This Tax-Free Savings Account
ABLE accounts — short for Achieving a Better Life Experience — allow people with qualifying disabilities to save money in tax-favored accounts similar to 529 college savings plans. A major caveat has kept these investment-and-savings accounts out of reach for millions of Americans: The account holder’s disability must...
Military.com
Millions of Tricare Users Must Approve Mail-Order Prescription Refills Starting Now
Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail now need to confirm their refills before they are sent, a change that could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they don’t immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Express Scripts, Tricare's pharmacy benefits manager, let patients...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations.Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.Walmart, which has pharmacies in most of its 4,600 US locations, will close them two hours earlier, at 7 pm. CVS will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 US pharmacies.For CVS, adjusting its hours is an attempt to ensure its "pharmacy...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis
Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
ajmc.com
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link COVID-19 to Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Death
Individuals with the virus had an 81 times higher risk of dying in the first 3 weeks of infection, and that remained 5 times higher for up to 18 months, analysis shows. COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death in short- and long-term, according to the results of a study published in Cardiovascular Research, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.
salestechstar.com
More Than 40% of Americans Say Shopping at Retail Stores Is “Less Enjoyable” Than Before Covid, with Nearly Two-Thirds Blaming Inadequate or Poorly Trained Staff, New Study Shows
Survey findings from Theatro reveal that while 63% of consumers are doing most of their shopping at physical retail again, the recent holiday shopping season highlighted several key warning signs for retailers seeking to earn back customers. While consumers have come back to physical retail stores in full force in...
Comments / 0