Plainsman
HRMC recognizes January 2023 Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recognized its January Exceptional Employee of the Month, Shining Moon, nurse aide, for her positive impact on coworkers, patients and their families. Moon, who has worked at HRMC for just over a year, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. Nominations...
Plainsman
South Dakota teachers' STEM Conference returns to Huron
HURON — They will come again, from throughout the state and, in some cases, from outside South Dakota’s borders. The event will be the 31st annual STEM Conference, set for Feb 2-4 at the Huron Event Center and is presented by - and presented for - teachers. STEM...
performance-radio.com
JAMES RIVER 3RD STREET DAM WINTER KILL RESPONSE
Here is a release from South Dakota Game Fish and Parks in reference to the winter kill at the third street dam in Huron. GFP can confirm there is a sizeable winterkill at Huron’s 3rd Street Rapids. Many factors may contribute to winterkill, some of which may include low water and lack of dissolved oxygen. Low oxygen levels may stress fish and over extended periods of time can cause mortality. Winterkills such as this can happen in lakes and streams when water levels are low and heavy snow prevents sunlight from reaching the water column.
more955.com
Dr. Darren Manthey named Chief Medical Officer for Avera Queen of Peace Hospital
Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is pleased to announce that Darren Manthey, MD, will be the new chief medical officer (CMO) for the organization starting March 1. He will assume this role as Dr. Hilary Rockwell prepares to become the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital on July 1. In addition to being the CMO, Dr. Manthey will continue to practice in the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Emergency Department.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
KELOLAND TV
Massive fish kill at Huron low head dam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several days, hundreds of dead fish have piled up on the rocks of a low head dam on the east side of Huron. While city officials have a pretty good idea of what caused this massive killing, they say they’re frustrated because they’re not getting any answers from Game, Fish and Parks.
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts finish third at final home meet
HURON — The Watertown Arrows took the team win with a score of 142.6 to win the Huron Triangular gymnastics meet Thursday night at the Tiger Activity Center. Aberdeen Central edged Huron 132.9 to 130.35 for second place. “We got out top team score of the season tonight!” said...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Plainsman
Going 'viral' for ignorance
Part of a wave of groups that hit the alt-rock scene in the late-1990s and early 2000s, Puddle of Mudd struggled to find a footing until its “Come Clean” album, which was recorded after the band broke up and was recreated by Fred Durst around original lead singer Wes Scantlin in Los Angeles.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell & Roosevelt pick up six point road wins
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA boys basketball teams in South Dakota picked up six point road wins in prep action on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#3 Mitchell’s 54-48 victory at Rapid City Stevens. -Roosevelt’s...
Plainsman
Huron Lady All-Stars 'Pink the Rink'
The weekend of Jan. 13 the Huron Lady All-Stars promoted a Get Checked night at Bergman Ice Arena. The team was able to raise $260 dollars to donate to the HRMC Foundation for cancer awareness, by selling T-shirts in collaboration with PB Sports. This is the first year that the Huron All-Stars Hockey Teams have organized an event to Pink the Rink, and they look forward to making it bigger and better in the upcoming years.
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 1-27-23
MITCHELL – The Huron The Huron eighth grade girls dropped a pair to the Kernels, with the A game going to Mitchell 39-28 and the B game going to the Kernels by a 15-12 score. In the A game, Isabelle Kremer scored 17 points to lead the Tigers. Jessalyn...
Plainsman
Area basketball 1-27-23
DE SMET – The third-ranked De Smet Bulldogs survived a defensive battle with the Canistota Hawks Thursday 51-39 in De Smet. Damon Wilkinson recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Kadyn Fast added 12 points for the Bulldogs, now 11-2. Tage Ortman bucketed 19...
