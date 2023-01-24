Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
South Dakota teachers' STEM Conference returns to Huron
HURON — They will come again, from throughout the state and, in some cases, from outside South Dakota’s borders. The event will be the 31st annual STEM Conference, set for Feb 2-4 at the Huron Event Center and is presented by - and presented for - teachers. STEM...
Plainsman
HRMC recognizes January 2023 Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recognized its January Exceptional Employee of the Month, Shining Moon, nurse aide, for her positive impact on coworkers, patients and their families. Moon, who has worked at HRMC for just over a year, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. Nominations...
Plainsman
Humble beginnings: JMFSC
“The secret to success is to find a need and fill it.” — Norman Vincent Peale. Almost 40 years ago a group of women in Huron were driven to action by a domestic violence counselor talking about her efforts to help students in abusive relationships at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
performance-radio.com
JAMES RIVER 3RD STREET DAM WINTER KILL RESPONSE
Here is a release from South Dakota Game Fish and Parks in reference to the winter kill at the third street dam in Huron. GFP can confirm there is a sizeable winterkill at Huron’s 3rd Street Rapids. Many factors may contribute to winterkill, some of which may include low water and lack of dissolved oxygen. Low oxygen levels may stress fish and over extended periods of time can cause mortality. Winterkills such as this can happen in lakes and streams when water levels are low and heavy snow prevents sunlight from reaching the water column.
Plainsman
Going 'viral' for ignorance
Part of a wave of groups that hit the alt-rock scene in the late-1990s and early 2000s, Puddle of Mudd struggled to find a footing until its “Come Clean” album, which was recorded after the band broke up and was recreated by Fred Durst around original lead singer Wes Scantlin in Los Angeles.
Plainsman
Building partnerships...
Building strong and sustainable business partnerships is key to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program success at Huron High School. Recently, the Huron School District partnered with Builders FirstSource building supply center in Huron. In addition to the partnership, Builders FirstSource manager Dustin Christianson, pictured on right holding the...
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
Plainsman
Dakota Oyate Challenge 2023 begins
HURON — The Lower Brule Sioux, ranked fourth in the latest S.D. High School Class “B” rankings, had no problem with the Takini Skyhawks in the Dakota Oyate Challenge Thursday morning, racing to a 113-43 win at Huron Arena. Gavin Thigh had 34 points to lead the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Plainsman
Area basketball 1-28-23
WILLOW LAKE — The Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones broke out on top early and poured it on in the second and third quarters Friday night, en route to a 64-32 thrashing of the Redfield Pheasants in boys’ basketball action. Trey Huber torched the nets for 27 points, including five...
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 1-27-23
MITCHELL – The Huron The Huron eighth grade girls dropped a pair to the Kernels, with the A game going to Mitchell 39-28 and the B game going to the Kernels by a 15-12 score. In the A game, Isabelle Kremer scored 17 points to lead the Tigers. Jessalyn...
Comments / 0