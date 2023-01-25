Read full article on original website
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Rykindo, a Long-Lasting Injectable, for Schizophrenia and Bipolar I
Men and women who take risperidone to treat schizophrenia or bipolar I have a new option if they aren’t able to take oral medications every day or prefer a long-lasting alternative. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rykindo as an extended-release injectable version of risperidone on January 15, 2023, according to a press release from Luye Pharma, the company that developed the drug.
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
Are you suffering from cyclothymia? The worrying mental health condition you need to know
IT'S normal for your mood to change throughout the day in response to events happening around you. But if you experience frequent changes in your mood that happen for no apparent reason, you may have cyclothymic disorder. For example, you could wake up feeling ecstatically happy - then hours later...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Medical News Today
Coffin-Siris syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Coffin-Siris syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple bodily systems. Individuals with this syndrome typically have distinctive facial features and may experience developmental delays. Other symptoms may include feeding difficulties, skeletal differences, and issues with vision and hearing. Healthcare professionals sometimes refer to Coffin-Siris syndrome as dwarfism-onychodysplasia, fifth...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Medical News Today
Can people with schizophrenia work?
Stigma, discrimination, and lack of support are real barriers to employment for people with schizophrenia. However, with treatment and support, people with the condition may be able to manage their symptoms and perform meaningful work. Working may offer many benefits to people with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.
What It Means When Your Wrist Itches
An itch on your wrist can have several causes, just like an itch on other parts of the body. However, there are a few factors that can cause itchy wrists.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Medical News Today
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
