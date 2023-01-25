ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Eggsplainer

They cost more than twice as much at the store as they did last year. Local farmers have waiting lists and customer limits, and thousands of people have gotten busted trying to bring them over the border from Mexico. What’s going on with eggs?. It’s not one thing –...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Main Street Fire Displaces 6 In Hackettstown

Six people were displaced by a fire that ripped through a home on Main Street in Hackettstown. On Monday, Jan. 23, at 2:22 p.m., Hackettstown police, firefighters and the Rescue Squad responded to 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, in reference to a structure fire.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Schools to close Wednesday for snow

With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the West Milford Township School District announced a snow day. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for western Passaic County from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday, Jan. 26. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Boulevard Dogs N More Announces New Store Hours

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Boulevard Dogs N More announced its new store hours to start the year.  The Boulevard's family-owned top hot dog shop celebrated its one-year anniversary in early January, and announced its updated business hours to best serve the community. The new hours for business are: Monday: Closed Tuesday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boulevard Dogs 'N More opened in early 2022, and celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May. The eatery also had a presence during the 2022 Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair the first Sunday in June. Angelo DiLaura is the owner of Boulevard Dogs 'N More. Boulevard Dogs 'N More is located at 206 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. Parking is available on street and in the lot behind the building, off Franklin Avenue.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Sussex man found dead in Lincoln Park

Police identified a man found dead Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lincoln Park as Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, according to published reports. A statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 21 said the Lincoln Park Police and Fire Departments were notified of an active vehicle fire in a commercial area at 4 Ungerer Road about 7:15 a.m. First-responders extinguished the fire.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ

