Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland
ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
Here’s How A ‘Curious Kitty Cat’ Prompted A Fire Department Response In Morris County
No, we’re not kidding! Emergency crews blamed (well, let’s say attributed) the cause of an early morning call regarding a gaseous odor in Morris County to a “curious kitty cat” — here’s how. The cat managed to jump onto the counter of an apartment...
Man, 33, Dies After Tree-Cutting Accident In Hunterdon County
A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after becoming trapped underneath a tree he was trying to cut down with a chainsaw, authorities in Hunterdon County confirmed.Emergency crews responded to a home on McCann Mill Road in Tewksbury Township and found the man trapped under a tree around 9:10 a.m.…
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police, it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
108-year-old man is oldest firefighter at New Jersey volunteer fire department
LITTLE FALLS, NJ (PIX11) – Vincent Dransfield lives life on his own terms, and that’s not something many 108-year-olds can say. He leased a car two years ago and is still driving — in more ways than one. “I’m still driving everybody crazy,” Dransfield joked. When asked what type of car he drives, he responded […]
Dump truck driver extricated from Hunterdon County crash after more than 90 minutes trapped
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A dump truck driver was pinned in a crash for more than 90 minutes before crews were able to free them in Hunterdon County Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Van Syckles Road in Union Township, New Jersey State...
Eggsplainer
They cost more than twice as much at the store as they did last year. Local farmers have waiting lists and customer limits, and thousands of people have gotten busted trying to bring them over the border from Mexico. What’s going on with eggs?. It’s not one thing –...
Main Street Fire Displaces 6 In Hackettstown
Six people were displaced by a fire that ripped through a home on Main Street in Hackettstown. On Monday, Jan. 23, at 2:22 p.m., Hackettstown police, firefighters and the Rescue Squad responded to 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, in reference to a structure fire.
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Schools to close Wednesday for snow
With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the West Milford Township School District announced a snow day. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for western Passaic County from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday, Jan. 26. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are...
Hasbrouck Heights' Boulevard Dogs N More Announces New Store Hours
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Boulevard Dogs N More announced its new store hours to start the year. The Boulevard's family-owned top hot dog shop celebrated its one-year anniversary in early January, and announced its updated business hours to best serve the community. The new hours for business are: Monday: Closed Tuesday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boulevard Dogs 'N More opened in early 2022, and celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May. The eatery also had a presence during the 2022 Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair the first Sunday in June. Angelo DiLaura is the owner of Boulevard Dogs 'N More. Boulevard Dogs 'N More is located at 206 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. Parking is available on street and in the lot behind the building, off Franklin Avenue.
Sussex man found dead in Lincoln Park
Police identified a man found dead Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lincoln Park as Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, according to published reports. A statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 21 said the Lincoln Park Police and Fire Departments were notified of an active vehicle fire in a commercial area at 4 Ungerer Road about 7:15 a.m. First-responders extinguished the fire.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
