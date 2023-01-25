Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

Read full article on original website
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops
As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
buzzfeednews.com
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
BET
Tyre Nichols' Mother Says Police Beat Him Beyond Possibility Of Survival In Fatal Encounter
The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by Memphis police officers, said their son was pummeled to the point where if he had not died, he would have been debilitated. In a Friday morning interview on CNN —preceding...
Five Memphis ex-police officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols | First Thing
Nichols, 29, died three days after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent. Plus, the rise of queerbaiting accusations
Tyre Nichols suffered from 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Independent autopsy
NEW YORK — Tyre Nichols, the Black man whose death this month at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers has triggered national outrage, suffered from "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to a preliminary independent autopsy commissioned by the family. "His observed injuries are consistent...
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Video shows Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols in the traffic stop that led to his death
Video shows police violence at the traffic stop with Tyre Nichols, as the country again grapples with police reform and four teams battle for the Super Bowl.
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Rodney King's Ex-Attorney Says Tyre Nichols Officers Like 'Pack of Wolves'
John Burris, Rodney King's former attorney, compared the police beating Tyre got to that received by King.
Nation Reels Over Sickening Video Of Tyre Nichols' Deadly Beating
It was “nothing short of an extra-judicial execution," said one law professor.
Acts In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage 'Defy Humanity', Police Chief Warns
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis warned that video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nicols may be worse than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
WATCH: Tyre Nichols protests erupt outside White House after Memphis bodycam video released
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in front of the White House on Friday after bodycam footage was released showing Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols' "creative soul" honored in wake of his violent death
Tyre Nichols was a photographer, skater, and young father who loved to take pictures of the sky. He preferred landscapes and loved the glow of sunsets most, his family has said.Not much is known about the private and creative life of Nichols, a 29-year-old man whose death earlier this month has led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop. Interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues have described him as a joyful, creative,...
White House says 'violence is unacceptable' amid expected protests over Tyre Nichols bodycam video
The White House is calling for peaceful protests as Memphis police are expected to release body camera video relating to the traffic stop involving Tyre Nichols.
Vox
What we learned from the Tyre Nichols video
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. Video of five Memphis police officers punching and kicking Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after police escalated a traffic stop on January 7 into a brutal beating, was released on Friday by the city of Memphis. Multiple video clips show police kicking Nichols in the head, beating him with a baton, and punching him while restraining him — ultimately resulting in his death at St. Francis Hospital on January 10.
