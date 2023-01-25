Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

Tyre Nichols was a photographer, skater, and young father who loved to take pictures of the sky. He preferred landscapes and loved the glow of sunsets most, his family has said.Not much is known about the private and creative life of Nichols, a 29-year-old man whose death earlier this month has led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop. Interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues have described him as a joyful, creative,...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO