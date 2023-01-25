ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

klax-tv.com

SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation

On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO Arrests

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent bookings into the parish jail. Arrested were the following persons: • Kayla Lee Blevins, 25, Ville Platte, was arrested January 19, 2023, by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of schedule II CDS. Blevins remains incarcerated on no bond. • Ryan Phillip Littrell, 19, Shreveport, was arrested January 18, 2023, by…
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 25 Kendall Clark, 22, 500 block of Fuselier, Eunice. Aggravated battery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving under suspension. Brittany Moreau, 32, 1300 block of West Maple, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV. Joey Porsche, 44, 1500 block of Chanel Rd., Ventress. Contempt of court.
EUNICE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat

Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
evangelinetoday.com

P.P. chief is arrested for DWI, issues statement

By: TONY MARKS Editor Pine Prairie Chief of Police L.C. Deshotel was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being pulled over by a Turkey Creek police officer on Wednesday, January 18. In response to his arrest, Chief Deshotel has issued the following statement: To the residents of Pine Prairie and Evangeline Parish, on January 18, 2023, I was pulled over by the Turkey Creek Police…
PINE PRAIRIE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

