klax-tv.com
SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO Arrests
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent bookings into the parish jail. Arrested were the following persons: • Kayla Lee Blevins, 25, Ville Platte, was arrested January 19, 2023, by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of schedule II CDS. Blevins remains incarcerated on no bond. • Ryan Phillip Littrell, 19, Shreveport, was arrested January 18, 2023, by…
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 25 Kendall Clark, 22, 500 block of Fuselier, Eunice. Aggravated battery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving under suspension. Brittany Moreau, 32, 1300 block of West Maple, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV. Joey Porsche, 44, 1500 block of Chanel Rd., Ventress. Contempt of court.
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
An inmate from St. Landry Parish escaped from the courtroom.
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying shooter of bridge office
Detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that occurred on January 13, 2023. The incident occurred at 8:00 PM
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
Lake Charles American Press
Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat
Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
999ktdy.com
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Louisiana police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early January. […]
evangelinetoday.com
P.P. chief is arrested for DWI, issues statement
By: TONY MARKS Editor Pine Prairie Chief of Police L.C. Deshotel was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being pulled over by a Turkey Creek police officer on Wednesday, January 18. In response to his arrest, Chief Deshotel has issued the following statement: To the residents of Pine Prairie and Evangeline Parish, on January 18, 2023, I was pulled over by the Turkey Creek Police…
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette couple arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized for extensive burns, drug ingestion
A Lafayette woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on child cruelty counts after a toddler was brought to an area hospital with extensive burns over more than half of her body. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s youth services section responded to a local hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
