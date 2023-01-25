ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, NC

WSPA 7News

Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOREST CITY, NC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
LIBERTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

