Paralegal studies major at Northampton Community College (NCC), and this year’s student speaker at commencement, Lauren Harrison, says she knew at a young age she wanted to become an attorney. “In sixth grade, I played the role of a prosecutor in a class mock trial. I had no idea what a prosecutor was or what they did at the time, but I learned about their job and created a case with my classmates.” Harrison enjoyed researching, writing an argument and presenting it in class.

2 DAYS AGO