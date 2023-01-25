ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump is a well-known businessman and television personality who rose to fame in the United States as the host of the reality show "The Apprentice." He later went on to become the 45th President of the United States, serving from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat

Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Republicans demand spending cuts to lift the debt limit. They won't say what to cut.

WASHINGTON — Republicans, newly empowered with a House majority, are demanding spending cuts as a price for lifting the debt ceiling and averting a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. But they’re struggling to identify what to cut, complicating Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s task of passing a bill with his narrow...
Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine

The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show. A photograph taken on Jan. 24 by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, shows at least 121 burial plots in a section of the cemetery allotted to fighters from the private military company.
