'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Outraged Joe Biden Reduced Gas Prices
"It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics," Greene said.
A Story On Donald Trump
Donald Trump is a well-known businessman and television personality who rose to fame in the United States as the host of the reality show "The Apprentice." He later went on to become the 45th President of the United States, serving from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat
Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Video: Fox News’ Geraldo says ‘AR’ in AR-15 stands for ‘automatic rifle’ which is wrong
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera has come under intense criticism for suggesting that the “AR” part in the name “AR-15” means “automatic rifle,” when in reality it means “ArmaLite Rifle.” ArmaLite is the company that first manufactured the gun. A 31-second Twitter...
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Kari Lake Turns to Discredited Trump Ploy as Lawsuit Rumbles On
The Arizona hopeful is offering to match, by a factor of 10, the donations of supporters in her legal battle to overturn the state governor results.
Donald Trump Indictment Could Be 'Imminent'
After it was decided not to release the grand jury report publicly, some have speculated a Trump indictment could be coming soon.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
Republicans demand spending cuts to lift the debt limit. They won't say what to cut.
WASHINGTON — Republicans, newly empowered with a House majority, are demanding spending cuts as a price for lifting the debt ceiling and averting a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. But they’re struggling to identify what to cut, complicating Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s task of passing a bill with his narrow...
See Russia's show of force after US pledges tanks
Russia and Ukraine are locked into a fierce fight for control of key cities in eastern Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine
The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show. A photograph taken on Jan. 24 by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, shows at least 121 burial plots in a section of the cemetery allotted to fighters from the private military company.
Trump Wastes No Time Attacking Facebook After He's Unbanned From Meta
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that the former president will be reinstated to its platforms in the coming weeks.
Ukraine Mocks Russians With Video of Tumbling Troops After Tank Mishap
A video shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense purportedly shows a Russian tank gun barrel knocking multiple Russian soldiers off an armored vehicle.
Trump Demands DirecTV Drop CNN, MSNBC in Rant Against Newsmax Removal
DirecTV and AT&T "should be ashamed of themselves" for deciding to drop Newsmax, the former president said.
