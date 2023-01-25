Read full article on original website
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Are We in a Housing Recession? What the Slowdown Means for Buyers and Sellers
If the words “housing recession” make your heart skip a beat — and not in a good way — take a deep breath. That phrase has become a common way to describe the current housing market — one that in 2022 saw mortgage rates shoot up, buyers retreat and home sales drop off their once-feverish pace. They also bring up memories of the housing crash of the mid-2000s that led to the Great Recession. But today’s market is very different, and despite some dire predictions, a crash is far from certain.
Are tech layoffs the canary in the US jobs market?
The U.S. economy will probably see more job cuts in coming months after a wave of layoffs at Big Tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Twitter.
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn
These days, it feels like there’s a type of Hunger Games in the districts of software engineers and financial analysts. But despite the carnage at Twitter or Goldman Sachs, which make the job market seem like a sinking ship, the reality isn’t as bleak as it seems: Unemployment is still fairly low and, so far, the number of layoffs remains lower than they were pre-pandemic.
Embrace the Stock Breakout for Colossal Gains in 2023
You may not believe it. But the stock market is in full-on “breakout mode” right now. Yesterday, stocks soared after the December PCE report confirmed that inflation continued to collapse in December. The PCE inflation rate dropped by 50 basis points to 5%, marking the second consecutive month of 50 basis points of disinflation.
Uber Freight cuts 150 jobs, about 3% of the unit's head count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. The layoffs affect the division's digital brokerage team, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said...
Home builder confidence rises for first time in a year as housing market hits 'a turning point'
Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders rose in January for the first time in a year, ending a 12-month stretch of declines and potentially signaling a turning point in the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's gauge of builder sentiment increased 4 points this month to 35,...
PCE Inflation Moderated in December
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation fell to its lowest level in more than a year in December as prices for goods declined, and consumers cut back on spending. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% last month to an annual rate of 4.4%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was down from 4.7% in November and the lowest 12-month total since October 2021.
The US is not in a recession
In the last three months of 2022, the US economy grew by 2.9% compared to the same period last year, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. The growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, business investment, and government spending, the department reported. US consumer spending was also up 2.1% compared to the same time last year. That spending remained strong as inflation began to ease. And the US labor market remained tight.
Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
