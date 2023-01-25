ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA

Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
pahomepage.com

The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston

A new coffee shop in Pittston aims to change lives with every cup. “We're teaching employers that people with disabilities are just as capable as anyone else to work in their environments," said Tom Carlucci. He’s quality assurance manager at NEPA Inclusive and coffee house manager. NEPA Inclusive is...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Grant program for beautifying the Pocono Mountains returns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region. According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year. Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wildkidswander.com

How to Visit Camelback’s Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark For the Day

Camelback Resort is a top family-friendly resort in the Poconos and one of the best indoor waterpark hotels in the area. However, sometimes it’s fun to visit an indoor waterpark for the day. Thankfully, Camelback started offering day passes to its indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Learn more about how to visit Aquatopia indoor waterpark for the day and the things you’ll need to know before you go below!
TANNERSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy