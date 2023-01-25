Read full article on original website
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
Pittston Twp. Walmart celebrates store renovations, unveils mural
PITTSTON TWP. — Store officials on Friday unveiled a host of upgrades to the Walmart Supercenter on Route 315, including honors for long
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses
Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown. The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
Bucks County Filled with Places, Artifacts Bearing Traces of George Washington – and You Can Visit Them All
Considered to be one of the most historic areas in the country, Bucks County is replete with places and items related to our first President. Staff writers at Visit Bucks County wrote about the various locations.
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along
'Hopefully, 2023 is the year this went from an idea to implementation,' rail backer Tyler Kusma told the Capital-Star The post Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Inclusive coffee shop comes to Pittston
A new coffee shop in Pittston aims to change lives with every cup. “We're teaching employers that people with disabilities are just as capable as anyone else to work in their environments," said Tom Carlucci. He’s quality assurance manager at NEPA Inclusive and coffee house manager. NEPA Inclusive is...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Grant program for beautifying the Pocono Mountains returns
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region. According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year. Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for […]
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
How to Visit Camelback’s Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark For the Day
Camelback Resort is a top family-friendly resort in the Poconos and one of the best indoor waterpark hotels in the area. However, sometimes it’s fun to visit an indoor waterpark for the day. Thankfully, Camelback started offering day passes to its indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Learn more about how to visit Aquatopia indoor waterpark for the day and the things you’ll need to know before you go below!
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
