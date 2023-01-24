Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
HEB Backlash After Rittenhouse Event Canceled
Organizers for a Kyle Rittenhouse speaking event claim that the grocery chain H-E-B pressured the venue to cancel it, as reported by NewsBreak Original. The 20-year-old was set to speak on January 26 at a “Rally Against Censorship” event at the Southern Star Brewery north of Houston. The...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: When The Police Won’t Help
If you asked a police officer for help would you expect them to help you? What do you think happens when they don’t? In all jobs there are good, and bad people, but when we are talking about the very people who are supposed to be helping us how do we weed out these bad people? Unfortunately we see articles like this almost monthly now, if not every week. If this isn’t here in Texas this is happening in other states too.
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Added More than 650,000 Jobs in 2022
Texas is the country’s leading state for job growth, having added more than 650,000 jobs in 2022. Texas added 650,100 non-farm jobs over the year and grew jobs at 5.0%, the largest percentage rate increase in the nation, according to a December report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The national average job growth rate was 3%.
dallasexpress.com
Non-Native Texans Notice Quirks About State
Many people have been moving to Texas over the past few years, and some traits may seem odd to non-native Texans. KXAN Austin posted a poll on their Facebook account and asked their viewers about some things they have noticed about living in the Lone Star State. One of the...
Comments / 0