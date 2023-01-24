If you asked a police officer for help would you expect them to help you? What do you think happens when they don’t? In all jobs there are good, and bad people, but when we are talking about the very people who are supposed to be helping us how do we weed out these bad people? Unfortunately we see articles like this almost monthly now, if not every week. If this isn’t here in Texas this is happening in other states too.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO