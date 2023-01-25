Beyond the expected: This MSP film crew experiences the fickle side of skiing the biggest mountains in North America

Read full article on original website
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America
Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Friend of Julian Sands, who has hiked 'incredibly hard' Mt. Baldy with Sands, calls actor 'extremely advanced'
Kevin Ryan, a friend of actor Julian Sands, who has been missing for 13 days, said the 65-year-old is an "extremely advanced hiker" who introduced him to Mount Baldy.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
27-year-old youth mentor with a "zest for life" dies at Snowmass ski area
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a lifelong skier with an "unparalleled zest for life" and a passion for the outdoors, teaching children and cooking. Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne with his close friend Brad Hanshaw, died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
Where Are the States Where Locals Most Often Marry Locals?
Think back to the last time you attended a wedding. If the two people exchanging vows both grew up in the U.S., from which state did each one hail? It’s entirely possible that the two came from opposite sides of the country — or from the same state. But it also begs the question: which states have the most significant number of locals marrying other people who are from there?
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger — scheduled for a routine launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida — exploded after just 73 seconds in flight, killing all seven Americans on board. The disaster shocked the nation — and led to an immediate pause in the space shuttle program. The The post On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation appeared first on KION546.
The Colorado River is overused and shrinking. Inside the crisis transforming the Southwest
The Colorado River is approaching a breaking point, its over-tapped reservoirs dropping. Years of drying have taken a toll at the river's source in the Rockies.
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
Incredibly rare phenomenon of ice disk captured on mountain
"To happen across something so serene and perfectly formed, it felt surreal." The post Incredibly rare phenomenon of ice disk captured on mountain appeared first on Talker.
Skiing terms for beginners: the colorful lingo of ski bros
With our quick guide to skiing terms, we help you separate your gapers from your groomers whether you want to shred, schuss or skin on the snow
