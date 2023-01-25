If there is one automaker that can be credited for having a futurist corporate philosophy, it's Audi. After Tesla cleared the runway, it could be argued that Audi was one of the first major legacy automakers to make an earnest push to adopt EVs into its lineup. It all started with the e-Tron concept back in 2009, and from there, Audi made a slow drip with hybrid models until today with several BEV options available in its line up including the Audi e-Tron SUV and e-Tron GT coupe. Audi's line up is fairly impressive, but it appears that they have no plans to rest on its laurels. To give potential buyers a peek at the company's future, Audi has steadily released three "sphere" concept cars all of which are tailor made to address different environments and tastes of vehicle owners in the not-too-distant future.

