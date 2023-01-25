ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

QU women unable to extend win streak, let game slip away in final two minutes

LEBANON, Ill. — The Quincy University women’s basketball team has yet to reach February, and already the Hawks have matched the most victories they’ve enjoyed in the last seven seasons. Still, there is another significant step needed in their evolution. The Hawks must sustain success. It eluded...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Quincy Catholic seventh grade boys win regional basketball title at Pleasant Plains

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — The Quincy Catholic seventh grade boys basketball team captured the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A regional championship on Thursday night, defeating Pleasant Plains 31-22 at Pleasant Plains Middle School. Quincy Catholic led 15-13 at halftime, then scored the first seven points of the third...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Illinois boys state basketball rankings: Quincy holds at No. 8 in C lass 4A

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
ILLINOIS STATE

