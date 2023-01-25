Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
QU women unable to extend win streak, let game slip away in final two minutes
LEBANON, Ill. — The Quincy University women’s basketball team has yet to reach February, and already the Hawks have matched the most victories they’ve enjoyed in the last seven seasons. Still, there is another significant step needed in their evolution. The Hawks must sustain success. It eluded...
muddyriversports.com
Struggles shooting from perimeter lead to Hawks suffering third consecutive loss
LEBANON, Ill. — It’s a fact as immutable as gravity — the ball must go through the hoop to win. Right now, the Quincy University men’s basketball team is struggling with that, at least from beyond the 3-point stripe. The Hawks shot just 6.7 percent from...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Girls win, boys stumble as Hannibal celebrated homecoming court
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal girls basketball team set the right mood for a homecoming celebration, scoring the first 15 points of Friday night’s 49-31 North Central Missouri Conference victory over Kirksville at Korf Gym. The Hannibal boys weren’t able to seize on the momentum the girls created,...
muddyriversports.com
Quincy Catholic seventh grade boys win regional basketball title at Pleasant Plains
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — The Quincy Catholic seventh grade boys basketball team captured the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A regional championship on Thursday night, defeating Pleasant Plains 31-22 at Pleasant Plains Middle School. Quincy Catholic led 15-13 at halftime, then scored the first seven points of the third...
muddyriversports.com
College notebook: Hawks sit No. 20 in preseason national poll, QHS grad Johnson with two indoor track personal bests
QUINCY — The battle waged last season for a spot in the NCAA Division II World Series is expected to happen again, at least by those voting for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason polls. The Quincy University and Illinois-Springfield baseball teams sit atop the Midwest Region preseason...
muddyriversports.com
Illinois boys state basketball rankings: Quincy holds at No. 8 in C lass 4A
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
Comments / 0