Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year
CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
Post Register
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
eastidahonews.com
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
Idaho8.com
Freezing fog and snow otw
Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
eastidahonews.com
Fleeing the faith: How Elizabeth Roundy escaped the FLDS Church and her message to her missing daughter
MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy believes her daughter is hiding with members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the concerned mother is worried church leaders may force her 16-year-old to marry an older man. Elintra Fischer has been missing since Jan. 1 when she left...
eastidahonews.com
A local man saw our story, was touched and donated his kidney.
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who advertised his need for a kidney on the back of his truck window is now recovering from a kidney transplant thanks to a kindhearted local man. Scott Brown received a call from Justin Busby, of Idaho Falls, 20 minutes after EastIdahoNews.com...
Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine
BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Man dead after head-on collision in Teton County
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Rusty Taco offers unique street tacos, delicious nachos and made-from-scratch sides
AMMON — Handmade tacos, smothered nachos, fresh salsa, creamy queso, caramel churros and fresh mixed drinks. Rusty Taco in Ammon has it all and although the new Mexican fast-casual restaurant has only been open less than a week, it’s already a big hit with customers. Rusty and Denise...
eastidahonews.com
Boy dies after being mauled by dogs in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A boy is dead after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall Saturday. The seven-year-old was attacked by four dogs at his home, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com. The boy’s mother discovered her injured son and attempted to help him when...
eastidahonews.com
Missing teen’s mom breaks silence about FLDS experience, her forced marriage and why she left the church
MONTEVIEW — The mother of a teenager who has been missing for over three weeks believes her daughter ran away to re-join members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Utah. Elintra Fischer, 16, left her Monteview home on Jan. 1 in her mother’s...
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
