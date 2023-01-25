Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Proud, Romanchuk Secure Victories On Night One Of 2023 Euro Meet
LCM (50m) Live Results (when available) Although Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom bowed out of the competition due to injury, day one of the 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet saw several Olympic-level swimmers take to the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coqu pool. Among them was 28-year-old Ben Proud of Great...
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Euro Cup Quarters Set To Get Underway Saturday
The two Greek–Hungarian clashes are perhaps the most awaited encounters, especially the game between UVSE and Ethnikos. Current photo via LEN. There is no stopping in water polo action on the European stage – the excitements of all three men competitions are still with us from Tuesday and Wednesday, but now it’s time to watch the ladies as the Euro Cup Women quarter-finals are commencing.
swimswam.com
British World Championships Qualification Times Are Faster Than National Records
Lewis Burras will need to beat his own British record of 47.63 in the 100m free in order to guarantee a spot on his nation's World Championships squad. Archive photo via British Swimming. British Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of its two premier swimming events on the schedule...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand is First Man Since Michael Phelps to Hold Both 200 & 400 IM SCY Records
Leon Marchand is the first man since Michael Phelps in 2006 to simultaneously hold the fastest all-time marks in both the 200 and 400 yard IMs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. On Saturday at the Arizona State versus Cal dual meet, 20-year-old Leon Marchand of ASU smashed the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 yard IM, posting a 3:31.84, taking over a second off of Hugo Gonzalez‘s mark set at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This swim was remarkable for a myriad of reasons, which are discussed on the SwimSwam podcast.
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B
No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
swimswam.com
Lee Tops Sloman In Thrilling Men’s 5K at Aussie Open Water Championships
The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today with a thrilling finish in the men's 5k event leaving Kyle Lee with his first national title. Current photo via Adam Crane/Salt Diaries. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open...
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
swimswam.com
Ryan Hoffer, the #2 Pick in the 2021 ISL Rookie Draft, Retires from Swimming
Ryan Hoffer, a 7-time NCAA event champion at Cal, has moved on to a career in medical sales after retiring from swimming following the 2021 ISL season. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. American swimmer Ryan Hoffer, an NCAA Champion and the #2 overall pick in the 2021 International...
swimswam.com
Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM
Matthew Cao whacked almost a full second off the old National Age Group Record in the 200 IM last weekend in Vancouver, swimming 2:15.94. Short Course Meters (25 meters) 12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.
Comments / 0