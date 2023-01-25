ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

Proud, Romanchuk Secure Victories On Night One Of 2023 Euro Meet

LCM (50m) Live Results (when available) Although Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom bowed out of the competition due to injury, day one of the 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet saw several Olympic-level swimmers take to the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coqu pool. Among them was 28-year-old Ben Proud of Great...
swimswam.com

LEN Women’s Euro Cup Quarters Set To Get Underway Saturday

The two Greek–Hungarian clashes are perhaps the most awaited encounters, especially the game between UVSE and Ethnikos. Current photo via LEN. There is no stopping in water polo action on the European stage – the excitements of all three men competitions are still with us from Tuesday and Wednesday, but now it’s time to watch the ladies as the Euro Cup Women quarter-finals are commencing.
swimswam.com

British World Championships Qualification Times Are Faster Than National Records

Lewis Burras will need to beat his own British record of 47.63 in the 100m free in order to guarantee a spot on his nation's World Championships squad. Archive photo via British Swimming. British Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of its two premier swimming events on the schedule...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
swimswam.com

Leon Marchand is First Man Since Michael Phelps to Hold Both 200 & 400 IM SCY Records

Leon Marchand is the first man since Michael Phelps in 2006 to simultaneously hold the fastest all-time marks in both the 200 and 400 yard IMs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. On Saturday at the Arizona State versus Cal dual meet, 20-year-old Leon Marchand of ASU smashed the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 yard IM, posting a 3:31.84, taking over a second off of Hugo Gonzalez‘s mark set at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This swim was remarkable for a myriad of reasons, which are discussed on the SwimSwam podcast.
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B

No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
swimswam.com

Lee Tops Sloman In Thrilling Men’s 5K at Aussie Open Water Championships

The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today with a thrilling finish in the men's 5k event leaving Kyle Lee with his first national title. Current photo via Adam Crane/Salt Diaries. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open...
swimswam.com

Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM

Matthew Cao whacked almost a full second off the old National Age Group Record in the 200 IM last weekend in Vancouver, swimming 2:15.94. Short Course Meters (25 meters) 12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.

