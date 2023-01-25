MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]

