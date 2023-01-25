Read full article on original website
Related
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
‘Appalling’: Florence police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earliertonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at […]
WMBF
Solicitor pushes for tougher laws after Georgetown Co. double murder suspect granted bond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man is in custody, but it’s not the first time he’s been behind bars and charged with murder. Authorities arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, on Tuesday and charged him with murder in 19-year-old Tyquez Demetrius...
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
wpde.com
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
WMBF
5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Florence man allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jack Garrett Book was arrested Monday and is charged with...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office...
foxwilmington.com
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
Man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
WMBF
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week. The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street. Police added a “large quantity of...
foxwilmington.com
Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office. Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in...
Comments / 0