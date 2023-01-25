ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
CHADBOURN, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles allegedly called in shooting threat at South Carolina middle school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling and threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school, authorities said. The M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway was placed on lockdown after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting threat. “Deputies accessed the school and determined […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office. Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in...
WILMINGTON, NC

