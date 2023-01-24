Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
River Otter Viciously Mauls Snapping Turtle
Add this to the list of things I didn’t know were possible. Everyone knows otters are some of the most adorable creatures on the planet. They splash around, swim super fast, play with beach balls at zoos, and are just plain old cute. But did you know those same...
a-z-animals.com
Croton Leaves Turning Brown And 10 Other Problems
One of the most common plants for residences, workplaces, and gardens is the croton plant. Croton plants, or Codiaeum variegatum as they are commonly known, are perennial evergreens native to Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. They are known for their vivid, multicolored leaves, quite hefty size, and fast growth rate. As...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Oldest Cat to Ever Live
If you are lucky enough to have a feline companion in your home, then you likely want as many years with them as possible. This may lead you to research the average life expectancy of cats, and maybe even the age of the oldest cat recorded. While most cat parents...
katzenworld.co.uk
A Rusty-Spotted Cat – The Smallest Feline in the World
He may look like a kitten or even fit in the palm of your hand, but this little male is nearly fully grown. What he lacks in size he makes up for endearing. Young cats are born curious. It is how they learn about their world, even if it gets them into trouble. His eyes are six times more powerful than humans. His senses are sensitive to the slightest of movements and today from Review Tales, I wish to discuss “The rusty-spotted cat” and hope that you enjoy reading it.
a-z-animals.com
How Old is the Oldest Bernese Mountain Dog Ever?
Bernese mountain dogs are one of four Swiss mountain dogs from farms in Switzerland. These dogs were recognized as an official breed in 1912. It’s well known that big dogs are short-lived so how old is the oldest Bernese mountain dog ever?. Oldest Bernese Mountain Dog Ever. The oldest...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Massive Moose Defy Physics and Walk on Water
This incredible video has divided the internet! Is it real or is it a fake? It appears to show a huge moose running alongside a boat – apparently walking on water? Can this really be true!. Moose Walking on Water Video. This particular video has been circulating since 2020...
a-z-animals.com
Do Corgis Shed?
Corgis are ranked the 11th most popular dog breed in the United States. They are known for their adorable appearance and quirky personality, and many dog lovers want to welcome them into their family because of this. If you are one of these future Corgi parents, you are likely researching...
a-z-animals.com
This Warthog Is Basically Blind and Delivers Itself as Dinner to a Cheetah
This Warthog Is Basically Blind and Delivers Itself as Dinner to a Cheetah. This clip could so easily be entitled “What on earth is this warthog thinking?” It shows an adult warthog seemingly with a death wish and totally unaware of the danger posed by a cheetah. But if we do a little research, it makes a lot more sense.
a-z-animals.com
6 Reasons Your Dog Keeps Licking The Couch
We know our dogs can do some strange things from time to time, but licking the couch is a dog behavior that puzzles many. A couch doesn’t seem like a tasty snack our dogs would be interested in, so a sudden interest in licking the sofa seems out of left field. It’s especially strange when your dog makes a normal habit out of licking the couch, leading us to to seek out the reasons behind this odd canine activity.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly’s Trap
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly's Trap. Bears have a number of strategies that they use to hunt prey – and being sneaky is one of them. Luck alos comes into it. This vid was filmed at the Denali National Park in Alaska but the camera is quite some distance away so sometimes you have to concentrate hard to spot the animals. The bear seems pretty relaxed and at the start of the footage it is strolling on a mountainside, across a stream, and even stops to scratch its back. On the opposite mountainside, there is a female moose with two calves.
a-z-animals.com
See This Cunning Bobcat Defy Gravity and Chase a Squirrel Up a Tree
See This Cunning Bobcat Defy Gravity and Chase a Squirrel Up a Tree. Bobcats are often described as elusive hunters which means that we humans don’t get to see them in action that often. We know what and when they like to hunt but seeing it happen is pretty rare. So, this video is a real treat. In it we see a determined bobcat hunting a squirrel.
Gardners - Things To Do By March For A Successful Year
If your home is anything like our homestead, the months of December and January are very quiet. This winter rest ends, however, the final week of January. Knowing how and when we will take care of other essentials makes life on the homestead easier. Of course, we will probably have to deal with unplanned repairs because it's a farm and things will always happen. It's life! So in January, the planning and prep work for our garden is a constant top priority.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Lizard Shoot Blood From Its Eyes (And Discover Why!)
Watch This Lizard Shoot Blood From Its Eyes (And Discover Why!) This fantastic clip is a masterclass in how animals defend themselves against predators. Very few animals simply sit back and allow themselves to be attacked. There is a wide and varied range of body adaptions and behaviors that help animals protect themselves. In this footage, we learn about a particularly unusual one!
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Snuppy’ – The First Dog to Ever Be Cloned!
When it comes to popular pups, there is one canine friend that has made quite a name for himself. His popularity is not due to his appearance or his skills, but rather the incredible way in which he entered this world. We are referring to a special dog named Snuppy, and he was known around the world for being the first ever dog clone.
Comments / 0