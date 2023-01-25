CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Dominating on the glass and the defensive end, the Purdue women's basketball team stormed into State Farm Center and came away with a 62-52 win over No. 22 Illinois on Thursday night. The ranked win was the second of the Katie Gearlds era and the first road victory for Purdue since Feb. 15, 2018, against No. 10 Maryland.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO