ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purduesports.com

Vanos, Evans Move Up, Craig Enters Top-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Another four top-10 marks in school history for the Purdue track & field team, including a trio in the top six, highlighted the opening day of the Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday. Fifth-year Johnny Vanos moved up to No. 2 in the record...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

First Split Weekend, Two-Day Meet On Tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky., and BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Purdue track & field team has two meets on the schedule this weekend, as the sprinters, jumpers and throwers travel to the Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky, from January 27-28, and the distance runners will race at the Indiana University Relays in Bloomington, Indiana, on January 28.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Wrestling to Host Rival Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After a weekend long road trip north to Wisconsin and Minnesota, Purdue Wrestling returns home to face rivals No. 25 Indiana on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers (4-7, 0-4 B1G) will once again be streamed on B1G+ with stats on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Purdue Knocks Off #22 Illinois on the Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Dominating on the glass and the defensive end, the Purdue women's basketball team stormed into State Farm Center and came away with a 62-52 win over No. 22 Illinois on Thursday night. The ranked win was the second of the Katie Gearlds era and the first road victory for Purdue since Feb. 15, 2018, against No. 10 Maryland.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Wright Wins B1G Freshman of the Week for Second Time

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Daryn Wright's victory in platform diving and season-best score as part of Purdue's 1-2-3-4 finish in the event vs. Indiana earned the first-year Boilermaker her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of the month. Wright moved into 13th place in program history with a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy